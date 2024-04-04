A mother of two has cried out online after a chore roster she drafted for herself and her husband has scattered her home

She was not happy that her husband left her to do all the chores in the house and this birthed the roster idea

She lamented online as it got her husband furious and he is demanding that they split the bills 50/50

A married woman is seeking help after her husband flared up over the chore roster she made for them.

In a text sent to Racheal Joseph, the woman questioned who made doing chores the woman's duty.

A roster for house chores. The images of a man and a woman used here are for illustration purposes and unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Westend61, Jamie Grill, Facebook/Racheal Joseph

Source: Getty Images

She admitted that her husband provides for the family and helps out at home but observed of late that he just goes to sleep when he returns from work.

When he saw the roster in the kitchen, she said her husband got furious.

Husband wants 50/50 splitting of bills

The displeased man then demanded that she get a job and split the bills 50/50 with him since they would share chores.

This did not sit well with the woman and has created an issue between the couple. Racheal shared a copy of the roster the woman sent her. Racheal posted:

"From my box. Nawa.

"The roster I made that is causing chaos.

"Who made doing chores a woman’s duty? When we foot bills as well. My husband provides and helps out at home. These days he will come and go to sleep. I now put this in our kitchen so we can share chores.

"He woke up shouting at me that he don’t blame me. He also told me to get a job and start footing 50 percent with him. That since the chores is shared. Let bills be spilt into 2. The issue is not an easy one and we have been keeping malice. Mothers and fathers, was I wrong to demand that we share chores since I have two kids."

The woman's story, as shared by Racheal on Facebook, sparked a debate online.

People criticise the woman for the chores roster

Eze Mbano said:

"U are not paying school fees, rent or even feeding the house, u are not fueling the car or paying for security or fuel for house yet u made roster for chores. I was wondering who day advice u."

Tr Andikan Etim Amaowoh said:

"The timetable is okay, just like he said, just foot 50% bills and the problem will be over.

"I support gender equality."

Sandra Amarachi said:

"And the husband doing the "providing" is get 4 days and you the "oriaku" is getting 3 days.

"With all due respect madam, you are on colos.

"Go and get a job and do 50/50."

Kamsy Oluchukwu Offor said:

"You even get mind put him for Sunday. Which means after church you will go and rest while son of man will be doing chores.

"And on top you are not ready to share the bills 50/50.

"Weldon o."

Favourite Nne Chiagorom said:

"Roaster kwa as wetin your roommate Abi younger brother, what happened to communication.

"You're wrong ma Oya share the bills 50% as well na ."

Anita Obirieze said:

"I don’t know how the family is like shaaaa but this is something the man should see and laugh it off

"Because it’s funny naaa. Haba.

"Una too dey take things serious for this life o.

"Well, that’s why I said I don’t know how the family is."

Source: Legit.ng