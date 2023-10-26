Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s mother, Abosede, has spoken more about her son after his demise

The middle-aged woman disclosed that when Mohbad was born, she received a prophecy that he was going to be a pastor

She explained that she didn’t know Mohbad was a singer till they reconnected in 2019 and that she told him about the prophecy

The mother of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, Abosede, has now shared more details about him.

In a report on social media, the middle-aged woman opened up about reconnecting with the singer in 2019 after she left his dad when Mohbad was just three years old.

Mohbad's mum opens up on a prophecy she had about him. Photos: @iammohbad.

Source: Instagram

According to Abosede, she never knew Mohbad had become a musician till they reconnected after years apart. She added that when she found out, she told her son about a prophecy she had gotten when he was born.

The late singer’s mum explained that when she gave birth to him, she got a prophecy that he would be a pastor and that her son did not respond to her statement.

She said:

“I left Mohbad with his dad when he was 3 years old. I didn’t know he was a musician until I reconnected with him in 2019. When he told me he was singing, I told him immediately that the prophecy I received when he was in my tummy was that he would be a Pastor. He didn’t say anything.”

Mohbad’s mother spoke of when the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raided Naira Marley’s house. She noted that upon getting the news, Mohbad rushed there because his wife and brother were living at the Marlian boss’ house at the time.

Abosede said Mohbad discovered Zinoleesky had been taken away, so he went to the NDLEA office, and an argument ensued. The late singer’s mum said Mohbad became thirsty and asked for water from one of the officials and that immediately he drank it, he became destabilized.

See the full post below:

Fans react as Mohbad’s mum reveals prophecy

wethebest_in_everything_we_do:

“His mum doesn't know he was singing not until 2019, but him take care of his mum wey him reconnect with in 2019 pass him papa wey dey take care of him ever since he was 3years old. Incredible!”

Emmhay_couture1:

“Abiamo open mouth say she reconnected with the child she left at 3 years at 23 years old she open mouth talk that1??? Where was she all this while? Did she run mad ni cause i can't place my head chai iya mi taiyelolu ejire May Allah be pleased with your soul.abiyamo dada. She is to be blame for her son’s going astray.you told him about the prophecy when he was already in the world.She did not protect the poor boy. And to think the boy was still nice to her and took care of her such a wonderful boy he was.I pray he gets justice.”

josephine_akinloye:

“My own be say y was wunmi and her brother living in naira Marley house,her they related abi nah theor family house be that?????2ndly so the tory now be say nah mohbad walk into station no be say NDLEA Abi wetin dem they call dem self come pack them go station,video wey we all see online. Una see this family ehn oroyin time sun wa gbogbo.”

dammyfis:

“So Dey never arrested him in the first place, he was the one that walked in.”

luxury23550:

“This woman is just spitting what they told her to say, she knows nothing about mohbad. She is only involved with him because of money, she said in her first interview that he was arrested by NDLEA and force to drink a substance drink buh now he wasnt even present when the NDLEA came‍♀️ so the friend mice was right then. Mama what killed your son? Accept that naira and Sam bullied him buh what actually killed your son? Mama ti werey.”

Curtis_yuppie:

“She was never his life at all !! She only came when things start getting better and y’all leave sentiment aside !! The father deserves all the good but so many of you blaming the father and leaving the mother.”

olajumoke2302:

“Mum and dad are saying different things, dady is sure is wunmi and mummy is sure is samlarry and marlians that bullied him oloun in all of these let this boy get justice o.”

the_real_adesola:

“But the mother loose guard him too much ah .. she left her children when mohbad is 3 years and didn't look back chai , the mother didn't do well ... Continue to rest in peace general moh.”

greatness234234:

“They should release this boy's body so he can be buried properly and he can rest. I have never seen a death with details as confusing as this.”

