The mother of the late popular singer Mohbad has revealed that she did not abandon her son when he was alive

She also noted that she left Mohbad's father because he was after her life and she had to leave for her safety

Besides, she accused her son's father of having an affair with the mother of Mohbad's friend Primeboy, which unsettled netizens

The mother of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has made some striking allegations against Mohbad's father which caused a buzz online.

Mohbad's mum speaks about her son and his father. Image credit: @punchnewspapers, @iammohbad, @officialprimeboy

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Punch Newspapers, Mohbad's mum revealed that contrary to claims that he abandoned the singer for 10 years, she only left for her safety, but she never abandoned her child.

She disclosed that Mohbad's dad was after her life and he wanted to stab her to death, but she had to seek help from her family.

According to her, he had an affair with the mother of another singer and friend of Mohbad, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy. When her son passed away and suspects were being named, Primeboy was one of them.

She further claimed that Mohbad's dad asked Primeboy to run away so that he would not be accused of killing the Peace crooner.

Her allegations got netizens worried and several questions were posed to her.

Check out the video of Mohbad's mum's interview below:

Mohbad's mum's interview causes mixed reactions

Several social media users have reacted to Mohbad's mum interview. See some of the comments below:

@user-vh6id3td3l:

"We no need history. Justice for Mohbad."

@susanothman7148:

"Medicine after death, I haven't much to say that this is a very big lesson for any mother who want to reap and enjoy the fruits of their labour. May the world don't learn bitterly from us. Where will this woman start from? What a shame and pity."

@sadeo7908:

"God, I know that the time is getting nearer when the truth will be revealed."

@olajay9228:

"Is Mohbad telling lies? 10 years I no see mummy' This is medicine after death. Mama, shameless!"

"@Aishaadesnaya:

"Mohbad sha use am sing. Shey him never get sense that time wey he sing ni? Abi this woman dey craze ni?"

@olaitanabdul7722:

"This woman is deaf, you're happy that he wants to build house for you, the child you left for 15 years."

Source: Legit.ng