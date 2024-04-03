Nigeria hip-hop maestro Olamide Baddo has continued to receive accolades for his unwavering support towards new artists in the industry

Bella Shmurda, in a recent interview, shared his admiration and gratitude for the influence of Baddo in his career progression

The 'Cash App' hitmaker further broke down the magnitude of impact Baddo has on me in compared to his biological mother

Fast-rising Nigerian artist Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda, recently opened up on the iconic rapper Olamide Baddo, who helped him and other younger artists in the music industry.

In a recent interview, the 'Cash App' singer confessed that Olamide is an artist he greatly admires.

He added that the YBNL boss had been a guiding light for most young artists and propelled them to stand alone.

According to him, despite his international success, Olamide has stayed behind to help aspiring artists succeed in their own music genres.

Bella Shmurda further disclosed that if his children asked him who had helped him in life, he would first and foremost mention Olamide before his mother.

In his interview, the artist who earlier slammed his colleagues for cancelling Afrobeats also eulogized Olamide as his favorite African rapper.

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Bella Shmurda's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

shigoboutique:

"Baddo for a reason."

igunmzy:

"Some people are mentors and teachers naturally, and other can’t properly mentor you no matter how hard they try."

iam_tobae:

"I never see wetin go make me discredit my mama."

igunmzy:

eddes_eyo1:

"I can never pass Bella Shmurda interview."

_mezrosee:

"Olamide has impacted in many peoples lives, he’s living his life more without social media."

Bella Shmurda speaks on rise to fame

The popular singer revealed he began his music career 14 years ago as he released his first song when he was only 13 years old.

Bella Shmurda, in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, recounted how Olamide transformed his career after the YBNL boss featured on the remix of his hit song Vision 2020.

According to Bella:

“When Olamide called me for a remix I couldn't sleep. People wey borrow me cloth that day were up to 15, I had to go and borrow shoe.”

