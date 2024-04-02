Yemi Elesho, in a trending video, shared how some of Asake's former friends had expressed displeasure over the singer's action

The skit maker revealed they complained the YBNL star has not been responding to their messages to him

Yemi Elesho, in Asake's defence, stated that such friends need to acknowledge the fact that the singer is now big and can't carry everyone along

Skit maker and content creator Yemi Elesho recently spoke about Ahmed Ololade Asake's rise in the music industry and how some of the singer's former acquaintances have been handling it.

Elesho, who opened up on how Asake struggled during their days at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, revealed the singer was unable to get accommodation and had to squat with friends throughout his tertiary education.

Yemi Elesho says Asake has ditched his old circle of friends. Credit: @yemielesho @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Yemi Elesho speaks on Asake's friends' reactions

The skit maker revealed that some of the YBNL star's former acquaintances have been expressing displeasure after he didn't respond to their messages.

Elesho stressed that since Asake hit the spotlight thanks to Olamide, he has drifted away from his old circle of friends.

Defending the singer, the skit maker said it was natural for Asake to focus on some relationships over others, as he can't accommodate everyone in his new circle.

Yemi Elesho:

“Asake is big and a lot of his friends are complaining that he doesn’t reply their messages but it’s a natural thing, he can’t carry everybody along.”

Netizens react to Elesho's comment about Asake

dr.mayowaaje:

"Na person wey understand life be this... no hard feelings."

o_r_i_sa_:

"This egbon too understand life."

daredrizzle:

"He understands life. No matter the friendship , 20 friends cannot play together for 20 years."

officialdollarboss:

"My love for this guy just increase like this."

musty_k_akande:

"Elevation brings about separation."

Asake unfollows everyone on IG

Legit.ng recently reported that Asake made a bold move on social media that left many people talking.

The Lonely At The Top crooner cleared his official Instagram page by deleting his photos and unfollowing everyone.

Asake’s YBNL boss, Olamide, was not spared as well.

Source: Legit.ng