Nigerian star actress Alice Iyabo Ogunro, popularly known as Iyabo Ojo has continued to look out for the welfare of Naira Marley's former disc jockey Matthew Aderoju, best known as DJ Splash.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood veteran has been actively involved in the welfare of the young creative since his exit from Naira Marley's record label.

The talented disk jockey was seen looking sickly in an old clip as he recounted how Naira Marley and his boys planned to poison him and later dumped him back with his mother after he stayed with him for a while.

DJ Splash claimed that he began living with Naira Marley and working as a disc jockey, but he wasn't generating enough money to send home to his parents, so he spent what little money he did make to eat and support himself.

Iyabo Ojo donates to DJ Splash's equipment

In a recent post shared by Splash, he revealed that Iyabo sent him N500k out of the N3.5m needed to buy new equipment so that he could bounce back on his career path.

Sharing a screenshot of the credit receipt, he wrote:

"500k just enter from mrs @iyaboojofespris. Thank you ma God will continue to bless you ma 2123235365 Uba Racheal Aderoju you all should please support me the Dj equipment cost 3.5m"

Netizens appreciate Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rhike____:

"Mother that mothered their mother."

beccadaisi2:

"World best. Queen mother for a reason."

itunuayomiii:

"Mum u b talk and do . Ur kids will be highly favoured wherever they are ma @iyaboojofespris u do dis one .. always proud of u my role model."

aramideskitchen:

"Very dark man won’t see this one."

Comedian Princess thanks Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo spoke about the progress of Comedian Princess' foster daughter, allegedly violated by Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha.

The Nollywood star, well-known for her uncompromising stance on social issues, was a powerful voice during the Baba Ijesha child molestation case.

She also revealed that DJ Splash was recovering nicely and noted that they were still waiting for Mohbad's toxicology results.

