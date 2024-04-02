The video of Marie Bliss, wife of popular gospel singer Moses Bliss, speaking Akwa Ibom language has been sighted online

In the viral clip, the singer called her on stage to greet his fans during the 'Bliss Experience concert which took place in his hometown

She got to the stage and greeted concert goers in her husband's language and they were impressed as they shouted in excitement

Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his wife Marie, have generated massive reactions on social media with one of the videos seen online.

The singer who had gotten married in a flamboyant ceremony earlier this year was in his hometown for the Bliss Experience in the company of his most loved Ghanaian wife.

While on the stage, he called her up to greet his fans and she spoke in fluent Akwa Ibom language as she hailed them.

Moses Bliss' wife speaks Akwa Ibom language at concert. Photo credit @mosesbliss

Moses Bliss introduces the wife

During the concert, the 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' crooner formally presented his wife to the people who came for the music event.

According to him, she was now part of Akwa Ibom. He called her his beloved wife and he helped her to the stage.

Recall that Marie had also sang the praises of her husband while she was at the concert.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the way Maris Bliss spoke Akwa Ibom language. Here are some of the comments below:

@Barbaritaa:

"Love is sweet, even me in Uganda I’m smiling ooo. God bless them."

@Heli Mens:

"I have watch more than 10times, my love for this couple is great."

@JOICE-Ok:

"She's beautiful.'

@Casey love:

"So lovely. God please i tab from their blessings Amen.'

@Divinefavour (Zion):

"We the Akwa Ibomite loves you.'

@bright George02:

"Is the ekondo for me."

@Peace if mind:

"You pple should answer na."

@user3759617970381:

"Mr bliss can you speak her own language."

@Igbrude Marysuccess:

"Can't control my smile."

@faithoye003:

"See love oo."

@beautifulme:

"Lord I pray this love and union last forever in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

