Stephanie Linus has shared the good news of the award she was given at the Thomas Jefferson University in the United States with her fans

She said she was a given a Lennox K Black International Excellence Award in Medicine for her contribution to the growth of women

According to the actress, the award was dedicated to all the people who have supported her in her quest to better humanity

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus, is basking in the International accolade she recently received from the United States.

According to the woman who welcomed her second child two years ago, she just bagged a Lennox K Black International Price for Excellence award in Medicine.

She said the award was an honor to her journey of excellence and recognition for her activism and making a social impact.

Linus dedicates award to fans

While sharing the good news with her followers on social media, she posted pictures taken from the event and the award plaque.

The star actress also dedicated the accolade to her fans who have supported, believed in her, and walked her journey with her.

Linus encourages her fans

In her short note on the post, she mentioned that collective efforts can go a long way in achieving a milestone.

The former ambassador of OPS-WASH added that collective efforts can also spark significant changes and heal communities.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@__eglahhh:

"Queen on fire."

@sheila.courage:

"Congratulations ma’am.'

@chizzyalichi:

"Congratulations my lady."

@chizzyalichi:

"Congratulations my lady.'

@princessnikeadams:

"My mentor i Stand i restan i Paki.stan, congratulations my queen, I’m so proud of u, well done."

@officialugee:

"Steady making and developing herself in her lane. No clique, no crowd! A winning woman."

@chima.daniels:

"Our amazon."

@deco_crafty_app:

"Congratulations beautiful black Queen and more."

@odunagorofilmz:

"Congratulations."

@zaram.zaram.982:

"Congratulations to you my Lady . Staying focused is the key and you are one of the persons I know who is directly focused in achieving a goal without being distracted."

