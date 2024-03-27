Yemi Alade has allegedly said that rejecting advances from men is the major reason she has not been winning awards in the entertainment industry

Alade allegedly noted that when she started as a singer, all the men wanted to sleep with her, but she made up her mind not to do it

However, her fans were of a different opinion, they supported the singer and said she has paid her dues

Fans of talented singer, Yemi Alade, have come to her aid after claims about her went viral.

It was reported that Alade allegedly shared why she doesn't get accolades in the Nigerian music industry. In an interview she allegedly granted to a media company, Within Nigeria, it was claimed that men were to blame for her inability to win awards.

According to the alleged report, rejecting advances from the male gender has deprived her of being named an award-winning artiste.

Yemi Alade gave the reason she doesn't have awards. Photo credit @yemialade

It was also reported that Yemi Alade explained that when she started her music career, a lot of men allegedly wanted to bed her, but she made up her mind not to do such. She had to bear the consequences of her actions.

How Yemi Alade lost opportunities

Speaking on what her refusal to allegedly go to bed with men has cost her, the singer who sang at the AFCON opening was said to have mentioned that she lost a lot of opportunities.

It was also reported that Alade, who noted that Johnny was not released officially, added that despite being the most viewed female artiste on YouTube, most award organisers still overlook her.

Fans took to the comment section to disagree and praised the singer for her energetic singing ability.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what Alade said about winning awards. Below are some of the comments:

@pj.stars:

"Aunty, forget all these one...you no get Hit song wey deserve award."

@vickyblinkz:

"I believe her."

@sanatou_sade:

"She’s speaking for herself Fam. So don’t come insulting her. She’s sharing her personal experience n not someone else."

@chocolate_bambie

"Iol ordinary modeling agencies de ask for knack up and down una wan d doubt her.'

@prince_amaegbe:

"Clap hand for Jesus."

@feezykingin

"Name a song that deserves an award, and didn't get it?"

@_emir_rf_:

"Nah lie nah because they shoudl not discredit her career."

@iam_ameenaa:

"She is one of the best"

@ladyque_1:

"This is the same thing Kunle Remi said. Omo this their industry is too deep."

@ladyque_1:

"Entertainment industry is too toxic. cant they give her credit"

