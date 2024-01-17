Nigerian singer Yemi Alade recently made a revelation about her 2014 hit song "Johnny" that left many stunned

During a recent interview with Taymesan, Yemi Alade revealed that she never officially released her biggest song, Johnny

She shared with Taymesan that Johnny was leaked, and she never really planned to release it

Renowned Afrobeats Queen Yemi Alade, aka Mama Africa, was recently on Taymesan's podcast show TeaWithTay.

While on the show, Yemi Alade made the greatest revelation of her career. She shared that the song which shot her into the limelight, Johnny, was never meant to be released.

Afrobeats Queen Yemi Alade recently revealed startling details about her 2014 hit song, Johnny. Photo credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Alade revealed to Taymesan how the song leaked barely 24 hours after being recorded in Enugu.

She also shared how Selebobo produced it.

Yemi Alade shares how big Johnny was across West Africa

The Nigerian songstress revealed that she still sometimes finds it hard to believe that the song that brought her to the spotlight is a leaked track that wasn't meant to be released.

Yemi Alade shared how Johnny got her gigs outside of Nigeria.

This interview came days after Yemi Alade was the guest artist at the opening ceremony of the African Cup Nations.

Yemi Alade is one of the few Nigerian artists to be Grammy-nominated. She also featured on Beyonce's 2019 album Black is Power.

Watch Yemi Alade's interview with Taymesan here:

Reactions trail Yemi Alade's startling revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Alade's interview:

@the.mstolulope:

"Johnny had everyone on a chokehold."

@ekene_ezeumeanya:

"She is good ❤️ I watched her performance... Phenomenal."

@ibkdtvgirl1:

"Beautiful woman I enjoyed the first interview."

@tochi_oa:

"Amazing!"

@its_barakarh:

"WOW, I would never have believed this If I didn't hear it from her."

@ idolttm:

"Let them all be lying, lol."

@kany_mike:

"This is interesting....I want to see more."

@relaxchoja:

"Nah dis kin interview I Dey like watch."

