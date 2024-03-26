A qualified lawyer from Nigerian has changed her career after transitioning into nursing in the UK

The lady, Odeola shared her story on TikTok, adorning herself with both legal and medical regalia

She said many people discouraged her, telling her it was not possible, but she weathered the storm and achieved the feat

A Nigerian lawyer has changed career from law to nursing and her story has inspired a lot of people.

The lady, Odeola, took to TikTok to share her story as soon as she became qualified as a nurse.

Odeola became a nurse in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@odeola_.

Source: TikTok

She first showed herself in her legal regalia in a photo taken at the time she became a qualified lawyer.

Odeola then showed herself as a qualified nurse working at a health facility in the UK.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In her caption of the video, Odeola said many people told her it was not possible when she set out to drastically change her career.

She said the best decision she ever made in her life was to become a registered nurse.

She wrote:

"I thought you guys would like to know more about me. A lot of people tried to make me believe it was impossible, but I was persistent. Becoming a nurse is the best decision I ever made and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Netizens asked her how she did it, and she replied:

"I applied to LSBU with my WAEC. Didn’t think it was possible, but I just thought to try. They accepted my WAEC and also requested for my law certificate to make up the entry credit, and voila."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lawyer turned nurse

@Everything_fragrance said:

"I would really appreciate a backup story. I am a graduate of microbiology looking to transition into nursing in the UK."

@daisyflower7176 asked:

"O wow! How did you do it ma? I’m in the UK, and I would like to also be a nurse."

@Adesuwa saod"

"Nigerians can do anything they put their hearts to… wow ."

Nurse moves from UK to Australia

Meanwhile, a lady who used to live in the United Kingdom has changed country as she now lives in Australia.

When she posted her relocation on TikTok, many people wanted to know the reason for her movement.

She said in a video that she felt she was not financially stable with the income she was getting in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng