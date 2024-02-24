Nigerian singer Yemi Alade recently trended online after a photo of her on the beach sparked reactions on social media

The singer in the viral photo was seen on the beach hanging out with her friends, but something from the pictures has caught the attention of many netizens

Many were quick to slam the Nigerian singer while asking her to do better and post expletive images of her body on social media

Renowned Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade has got people talking online with some recent images of herself she posted online.

The singer recently returned to Nigeria and was seen having the time of her life on one of Lagos' most expensive private beaches.

A viral pic of Yemi Alade suffering a wardrobe malfunction has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @yemialade

However, something in one of the viral photos posted online by Yemi Alade, where she was seen having fun, has stirred netizens' attention and got them talking.

Glimpses of the singer's bosom, especially the side, seemed to have leaked in the viral photos, and it has sparked a massive conversation on social media.

The photo prompted many netizens to ask if Yemi Alade is married.

Is Yemi Alade married?

In reaction to the viral pictures, many netizens couldn't help but ask if Yemi Alade is married.

Legit.ng response to this query can confirm that Yemi Alade isn't married officially, but she recently got engaged.

Recall when Legit.ng reported an interview granted by Yemi Alade where she spoke about being pressured to get married.

The recent photos making the rounds online are one of the reasons there is a lot of conversation surrounding the marital status of the Johnny crooner.

See the viral pictures making the rounds online:

Reactions trail the leaked images of Yemi Alade

Here are some of the comments that the viral pics stirred online:

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Wifey."

@nikkilaoye:

"Beautiful you..."

@benit_marcel:

"My woman I love."

@boyspyce:

"God is good."

@kechiofficial:

"A blessed woman indeed phew!!"

@iamdikeh:

"My baby."

@quisitehair:

"One of my memorable day ❤ love you."

@spookeygram:

"Sweet love! gimme sweet love!!"

@able_blesn:

"My woman na everything dey public like dis na."

Yemi Alade speaks on pressure to get married

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Alade finally spoke on marriage and why she was not yet in one.

The Shekere crooner spoke during an interview with Cool FM on the increased rate of people getting married.

According to the 34-year-old singer, people get married all the time, and it even gets worse at the end of the year, especially now that people love to put private moments on social media.

