Danny Young refused to end the year a bachelor or engaged man and he tied the knot with his beautiful lover Remilekun on December 30

The singer in a clip sighted online looked dapper in his suit, while his wife equally looked elegant in her white dress

The couple lovingly followed the cleric's instructions as they pledged and promised to do right by each other for life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Danny Young ended the year on a beautiful note as he joined the long list of married celebrities on December 30.

In the video sighted online, the musician and his beautiful bride exchanged their vows of loyalty, faithfulness, and love before God, friends, and family.

Danny Young and wife hold white wedding Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@dannyyoungofficial

Source: Instagram

Danny rocked a white suit with shades to match while his bride as expected, wore a beautiful white dress with her veil and other accessories to match.

The cleric who officiated the wedding in a funny moment had to tell bride to calm down and follow instructions while putting the ring on her man's finger.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

On his Instagram story channel, Danny young shared some moments before his wedding as well as friends who showed up to celebrate with them.

Royalty also showed up to celebrate Young and his wife, and the well decorated venue for the wedding was packed with guests and different displays.

The couple's white and gold wedding cake stood elegantly on display.

See video clips below:

Nigerians congratulate Danny Young

splendidozycake:

"God bless your marriage please pray for more understanding please we no won hear divorce always pray."

limelittetv:

"Congratulations."

Actress Omowunmi Dada engaged

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada ended 2022 on a high note as she is set to walk down the aisle soon with her lover.

The movie star to the joy of fans and colleagues took to her Instagram page with an adorable photo announcing her engagement.

Omowunmi's man backed the camera, shielding his face as the actress hugged him with her ring on full display on her camera.

Fans and colleagues of the actress trooped in with congratulatory messages and good wishes.

Source: Legit.ng