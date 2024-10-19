Journalist Joey Akan has reacted to the online drama between two great Nigerian artists, Davido and Wizkid

The two singer has been embroiled in a beef for months now and their fans have been dragged into it as Wizkid unleashed venom on social media

In the post, Akan showed his displeasure to Wizkid's attitude and the reason for engaging in the online drama

Nigerian music executive and journalist, Joey Akan, has reacted to the ongoing beef between David Adeleke, better as Davido and his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that the beef between the two singer had been ongoing for a while now and Wizkd had dragged Davido's aides, family members into it.

Reacting to the recent onslaught on social media by the Grammy Award winner, Akan slammed Wizkid. He mentioned that the Ojuelegba crooner was using the feud to promote his yet to be released album, Morayo.

According to him, that act was cheat and disappointing.

Akan added that Wizkid has been heating the polity to grow his circle. He mentioned that the act has cheapened his cultural legacy.

Joey Akan slams Wizkid

In the post, the media personality further stated that his attitude demystify him and the two decades of him leading in the front.

The journalist, who had an issue with Zlatan also noted that Wizkid has lost his shine because he has not released any diss track, if truly he has any beef with Davido.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the journalist. Here are some of the comments below:

@sugar_banani:

"So Bcos person no dey talk,them go pour pepper for him eyes?"

@naija_rich_kids:

"It’s all fun and games until it escalates in real life. This is how gang wars and cult clashes happen over the most mundane things. Disgusting behavior."

@lindyjoe223:

"Uneducated artist wizkidayo no go understand this English."

@khashpappy_:

"Small small english edakun."

@luking4emmy:

"The English is too much."

@dejoke____a:

"Joey Abeg go warm eba.. na FC doings be this one."

@richardrichie231:

"If u speak English finish u go relax… u only see his tweets and couldn’t see Davido aides own."

@234.own:

"Make them escalate am. Make dem do am as their mate for America dey do am."

@ijeomaiduh:

"Failed country... Such a shame."

@soft_millionaire:

"It pathetic."

Wizkid criticises Davido

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian superstar Wizkid was at it again as he attacked his colleague Davido over the recent single he teased fans with.

Davido picked October 1, which Wizkid had already chosen to make a big announcement.

The Unavailable crooner released a snippet of his incoming song, which the Essence crooner didn't waste time in heavily scrutinizing.

