Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Love World Ministries, better known as Christ Embassy, is trending across different social media platforms over a revelation he made public online.

While speaking at the Healing Steam Festival, the popular cleric disclosed that Christ Embassy had raised more than 50 people from the dead in the last year.

Pastor Chris added that people from different countries, both old and young, were resurrected through his ministry.

“In the last one year, we have had more than 50 people raised from the dead. How do you explain such things? Both old and young, in various countries. How do you explain? What will you use to explain them? Including the ones that happened in the hospitals to the amazement of doctors and nurses," he said.

Daddy Freeze reacts to Oyakhilome's video

Like many Nigerian netizens, the media personality, who runs an online church, appealed to Pastor Chris to extend his resurrecting power to late celebrities Mohbad, who passed on in 2023, and Mr Ibu, who died recently.

Daddy Freeze wrote in a comment:

"God bless you abundantly sir, can you please add Mohbad. And Mr Ibu to the list thank you in anticipation of your support."

Other Netizens reactions

Below are some of the other comments captured by Legit.ng.

_olumayowa:

"Pastor Chris Anikulapo."

kamera_b:

"Baba you dey always ‘freeze’ pastors,, why."

mecoyodacomic:

"Miracles still happen..... Na the faith of the person matter."

onyi_splendid:

"Una no dey go mortuary abi una like ibu and mohbad death?"

opeyemifamakini:

"Anikulapo. Lie on us, we are your mouka foam."

itskunlereal:

"Raise Mohbad and Mr Ibu … no be cho cho cho, show workings."

