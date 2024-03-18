A man has expressed regret after he ordered a classy expensive shoe from a vendor but he got a low-quality one

He said if he had known, he would have spent his money on charity, and he asked the vendor to return his money

Several social media users had a good laugh as they saw what the guy got, and they gave him options on how he could manage it

A man, identified as Yayo, has taken to social media to lament about the poor quality of shoes a vendor made for him after he ordered an exquisite design.

The black shoe with lace that was sent did not fit the description that he requested and he said he regretted his decision.

According to the man, he would have used his money for giveaway. Hence, he warned that he did not want to see any online vendor in his DM again. If not, he would lay curses on them.

He posted the shoe he ordered versus what he was given with the caption:

"If I see any online vendor for my DM, I will lay curses on the person. Because, what wickedness is this? I for just do giveaway with the money, nonsense. I sabi where you dey. I go find you and show you different colours. I am standing on business with this one, I promise you. It will never be well with you and your generation."

Check out the ordered shoe versus what the man got in the slides below:

Netizens react to the low-quality show

Several netizens have reacted to what the shoe the man got from his designer. Check out some of the comments below:

@iamememabasi:

"What he got is really funny. God abegeth thee."

@engr.pookie:

"Put am on top white carton first let’s see something."

@dehbombomm:

"Honestly, online vendors no dey fear God! Nawa!"

@sho_laye_:

"Polish it first na, use black polish o, don’t use brown."

@_zobolina:

"Man just sold his old shoes to you… e be like na camera angle and edit make them look different."

@aladiautos:

"Position am well first, na the position be the problem."

@loreyloff:

"If you walk fast, nobody go notice."

@premiumpackagingsupply:

"What he got is laughing at him."

@_chic_queenn:

"Just use ring light and polish."

@chiomaafricanqueen:

"In as much as I tried not to laugh, ndoh nwanne."

Lady gets different shoe design from vendor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Internet users have been thrown into amusement after a lady shared her online experience shopping for a pair of shoes from China.

Identified as Doll Yawn on Facebook, the lady took to the platform to express her displeasure after she took delivery of her online order.

While the online order showed a strappy pair of neon sandal, what came in the delivery was nothing like what was advertised.

