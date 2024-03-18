Popular Nigerian singer Solid Star has continued to open up about his time in a psychiatric hospital

Recall that the Omotena crooner battled with mental health issues following his addiction to hard substances

In a new video, Solid Star shared details of his experience in ‘Yaba Left’ for the second time and Nigerians reacted

Talented Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo aka Solid Star has shared his experience as a patient at the psychiatric hospital in Lagos better known as Yaba Left.

The music star was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast when he revealed how he was with other mentally challenged people in the same hospital ward.

Recall that Solid Star recently opened up about his addiction to hard substances, Ice, and how he got introduced to it in 2021.

In the new video that was posted on @Nedu_Official’s Instagram page, Solid Star explained how he saw different levels of madness while in Yaba Left.

According to him, he was not kept in a private ward but was in a general ward with other mentally challenged people. He explained how all thirty of them had to use one toilet and bathroom.

Solid Star also recounted how he would see some of the patients displaying their madness so much that it had him thinking about what they could have used to land them there.

In his words:

“I come go meet myself for Yaba again, this one no funny o, this one I no go private ward o. This one dem tell me say ‘you go see mad people’. I see people wey mad pass me. No be private place, na general place where different mad people dey stay so everybody dey together. Ah God! That place! The toilet na just one wey everybody dey use and we be like 30 for that place. Different characters, you go just sit down person go just dey, e go just dey shout, me wey I think say I bad! Omo! I just dey calm dey check say na so these ones their own be? These ones wetin dem take like this?”

See the video below:

Reactions as Solid Star shares Yaba Left experience

Solid Star’s recollection of his second time being admitted to the psychiatric hospital in Yaba, Lagos, was met with a series of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

How Tonto Dikeh tried to help Solid Star

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted with concern to the news of Solid Star's alleged mental illness.

Legit.ng had reported that Solid Star’s brother had taken to social media to tell the public of the music star’s health struggles while also calling for help. Tonto showed readiness to be there for the singer, going by her Instagram post.

The mum of one shared a message online asking how to get through to Solid Star’s family or management. According to her, the music star is her ‘street blood’.

