The City of Boston has celebrated Burna Boy for his contributions to music in Nigeria and internationally

The city named March 2nd, Burna Boy's Day, and it has highlighted some of the reasons for choosing the singer

According to them, Burna Boy's rise to prominence has highlighted paradigm shift as he infuses his song with contemporary music

Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy has been honored in the City of Boston for his contribution to music.

The City of Boston named March 2nd the Grammy Award winner Day in the great city.

According to the decision of the city council, the singer changed the status quo with his African music and he deserved to be celebrated.

Boston say the singer engages in advocacy

In the letter which was signed by Councilor Rutheze Louijeune, the self-acclaimed Giant of Africa has engaged in advocacy in several ways.

It was stated that Burna Boy's legacy served as a reason for the city to continue amplifying the voice that had been silenced for along time.

This development came a few days after Burna Boy achieved another feat by selling out Scotiabank arena in Toronto.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the good news

Reactions have trailed the honour accorded to Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

"This is the definition of success."

@oluwasaxgh:

"The person una pave way for."

@zeezbee66:

"Wizzy legend."

@_leealways_:

"Machala leads every other person follows."

@osanyinstepz:

"In his own lane."

@buc.hy_:

"I told them."

@im_muzik:

"Oh my God Goddddddd did

@dr_dre.co.za:

"Thats good. So for Yankee. We don get Wizkid's Day, Davido's Day and Burnaboi's Day. E remain Badoo. Legend of our time."

@1942ways:

"Let's go there."

