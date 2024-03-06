Famous Afrobeats star Rema took his fans unawares with his longtime health challenge

The Calm Down hitmaker, who had a magnificent stage performance at the 2024 BRIT Awards, revealed his predicament during the show

A red-carpet interview video by Capital Xtra made the Mavin star disclose his eye problem

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name, has opened up about his challenges with vision.

On the red carpet of the 2024 BRIT Awards in London, Rema admitted to wearing spectacles to help improve his vision.

Rema shares eye struggle. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

During the interview with Capital Xtra, the Calm Down hitmaker revealed that he has been diagnosed with long-sightedness, which makes it impossible for him to focus on close objects.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian fast-rising star performed at this year's BRIT Awards, the UK's most prestigious music awards ceremony.

Rema became the second Nigerian musician to perform at the notable event. Burna Boy graced the show in 2018.

Burna Boy and Asake were nominated for International Artist of the Year at the 2024 Brit Awards, while Rema's single 'Calm Down' was nominated for International Song of the Year. The award ceremony took place in London on March 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema failed to win an award for this year. Notwithstanding the loss, Rema concluded the ceremony with a riveting rendition of his number one song, ‘Calm Down.’

The Afrobeat star earlier made history as he became the first Nigerian to perform at at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Rema's performance moves Cubana Chiefpriest to tears

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's performance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris drew a reaction from socialite Cubana Chiefpriest.

Shortly after the video of the top performance went viral, Cubana Chiefpriest could not hide his emotions and took to his official Instagram page to address it.

According to the socialite, he was moved to tears over Rema's performance. He noted that the young singer shook hands with the top footballers as if he knew them from Ring Road in Benin City.

Source: Legit.ng