Fans of the Afrobeats global star Wizkid have continued to look for ways to prove that their idol is excellent at what he does

An internet user took to Instagram to remind Nigerians of a time Wizkid was reported to have received an honour from the governor of Minnesota

The picture proving that Wizkid was truly honoured to be celebrated yearly in Minnesota made its rounds on social media

It has been said that the Afrobeats star got honoured in the United States by the governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, when October 6 was declared Wizkid Day.

This historic feat was achieved when the artist became the first African artist to sell out Skyway Theatre in 2018.

Wizkid Fc argue about singer's reported honourary day, ordained by governor of Minnesota Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

Fans of the made-in-Lagos crooner recently took to Twitter to make a fuss about the international recombination.

The user shared a picture of the certificate ascertaining the event, in their words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“when una argue finish, make una sleep. Popsy or nothing.”

See the post below

Social media users react

notinyourimagination:

"Big wiz for a reason ma lo try oh."

samcharle_:

"I don check am, no be lie.❤️"

officialprince_bak:

"The celebration started in 2018 when Governor Mark Dayton declared the 6th of October every year as the City's Wizkid Day."

phynezxt_yankee:

"That a f*cking lie !!!! I live in Minneapolis which is the capital of Minnesota nothing like that !!!"

moorexchanges_:

"WIZKID IS THE GREATEST THE MOST HIGH ❤️ALWAYS RESPECT ✊ WIZKID especially those obo fans una papa una dey gas gaaan and Una no get any better award."

dong_tommy88:

"So na today wu na know chaiii..that means am the biggest FC here."

bahdgurlfloxy:

"Fc make una carry award best in lying. "

djbabtunez:

"What of basket mouth day. And this wizkid day self when last I hear say them celebrate am. I no dey hear anything about am."

Wizkid's new lookalike goes viral online

Celebrity lookalikes are never found wanting on social media, and another young man came out to the delight of netizens.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shared a video of a young man who believes he shares some level of resemblance with Made in Lagos (MIL) musician, Wizkid.

Wizkid’s lookalike, who identifies as Whizzberry, was spotted in a viral video where he rocked a similar hairstyle as the singer

To complete the resemblance, Whizzberry also completed his look with similar eyewear often worn by Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng