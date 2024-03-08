Daniel Amokachi signed for Everton in the summer of 1994 but failed to make the impact many fans had been hoping for

However, a self-made moment of magic in a major competition enlarged the status of the African star

Speaking about the memorable moment in an interview, Amokachi said if he had not brought himself in, he probably might not get the chance to show what he is capable of for the English club again

Liverpool, United Kingdom - A video has resurfaced online depicting Daniel Amokachi's never-say-die attitude attitude.

Legit.ng recalls that Amokachi, nicknamed 'The Bull', performed well in Belgium with Club Brugge and at the 1994 world cup. Thereafter, Everton football club of England became interested in the Super Eagles legend prompting their manager at the time, Mike Walker, to sign him.

Amokachi is considered a cult hero at Everton. Photo credits: Andy Heading - Empics, Chris Cole

Amokachi went on to win the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, scoring two goals in the semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur after 'substituting himself' in April of that year.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner made Everton assistant coach Willie Donachie bring him on for the injured Paul Rideout without the knowledge of the then-head coach, Joe Royle.

Amokachi proceeded to amazingly net a double in the game as the Toffees beat Spurs 4-1 to reach the final.

He appeared in the final which Everton won only briefly (still Everton's most recent major honour to date), late on, again as a substitute.

Making a flashback to the magical last-four moment in a 2022 interview with the BBC, the former Super Eagles assistant coach declared:

Legendary moments like that (the self-substitution) keep your name in the limelight!

His words:

It was meant to be, because if I didn't score then it would probably have been my last game for Everton.

Rideout (Paul) got a knock and went down, and if you play the same position you jump off your feet and start warming up and getting ready.

He got up but went down again. Everybody knew I was in very good shape and ready to go. I just went to Willie and I told him 'The gaffer says you need me on'.

