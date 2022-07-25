Nigerian superstar musician, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, continues to make big moves on the international scene

The Last Last crooner was given his customized shirt by a renowned US basketball team Houston Rockets

Burna got the number 22 shirt and flaunted it on his Instagram page, expressing his appreciation to the team

Burna Boy's popularity outside the country's shores continues to rise as he scored yet another massive point after his show in the United States.

The Nigerian singer was given a customized shirt of the popular Houston Rockets Basketball Club, and he shared a video of the proud moment via his Instagram story channel.

Burna Boy gets customised Houston Rockets Basketball Club jersey. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The singer's mother was also present during his decoration as he got the number 22 shirt of the club with his name Damini written on the back.

Burna stated that he could have rocked the shirt to the show if he had got it earlier.

Watch the lovely video as Houston Rockets Basketball Club welcomes Burna Boy to their team below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have joined Burna Boy in gushing over the new decoration by the Houston Rockets Basketball Club.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Ahuy_ahuyy:

"The number should have been 23."

Acalpon:

"Sold the arena out 19.300 capacity make una fav do am if e easy."

Larrypluto:

"Jersey wey Dem go do for me now now for Iponri, omo celebrity life lasan."

Obi_somy:

"I too like @burnaboygram the guy too funny."

