Adekunle Gold has dropped the music video for his newly released song dubbed The Life I Chose

The talented singer shared a snippet from the video, where he was seen staring at a cross beside him with a crown-like object on his head

Adekunle Gold's new video has triggered a backlash from many, especially Christians, as it comes days after Asake dropped his controversial music video

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Adekunle Kosoko, aka Adekunle Gold, has released the visual for his newly released hit song, The Life I Chose.

Adekunle Gold, who recently shut down the OVO Arena in London, shared a snippet from the music video on his Instagram page, which has caused a buzz online.

Adekunle Gold wears a crown-like object in his music video. Credit: @adekunlegold @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Controversies about Adekunle Gold's video

In the short clip, Adekunle Gold was seen sitting comfortably on a chair while singing, indicating that he was living a comfortable lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Another clip, however, captured him staring at a cross placed on the wall while a crown-like object closely similar to Jesus Christ's crown of thorns, was spotted on his head.

Watch the video Adekunle Gold shared below:

Watch the full YouTube video below:

This is coming a few days after Asake caused an uproar in the Christian community with his music video.

Netizens react to Adekunle Gold's video

The video has since sparked reactions on social media as netizens, especially Christians, bashed the singer for disrespecting their religion

blissmark_okwuchukwu:

"Small fame una go they mock god."

princelou_faragama_:

"Wassup with yall and blasphemy?"

iamyankyfire:

"Christian brothers mocking christ... Let's see how this turn out.. U call it concept but this is spiritual than u see in physical."

arthxrblaze:

"Leave Christian relics alone."

toviierari:

"We don’t want abeg."

mr_foh_

"Song of the summer lets go..."

Harrysong's music video sparks outrage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Harrysong caused an uproar online over a new video he posted for his new song.

In the video, some ladies were dressed like catholic nuns as they walked side by side with the singer.

"I'm not catholic but, you truly need to respect people's beliefs," someone said.

Source: Legit.ng