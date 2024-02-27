Logos Olori has shared some of the things he did before he got signed to the DMW record label owned by Davido

He said that he sent DM's to many artists including Don Jazzy but he nerve get a response from most of them

The singer praised Olamide for standing by him and added that he did send a direct message to Davido before he was signed

Fast-rising star, Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo, aka, Logos Olori, has opened up about the drastic steps he had to take so that Alist artists would notice him and his talent.

In an interview with media personality Dotun of Cool FM, the 'Shine Shine' crooner said that he had to send direct messages to a lot of artists including Don Jazzy, and Burna Boy.

According to him, Don Jazzy didn't respond to his messages likewise most of the other singers too. He noted that he longed for a verse with Baddo but he never got the opportunity.

Logos Olori says he sent a DM to Don Jazzy. Photo credit @logosolori/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Logos Olori says Burna Boy replied to him

In the recording, Logos Olori noted that he sent Burna Boy a message and he got a response from him.

The music act who claimed he wrote Davido's 'Unavailable' explained that the messages he sent to Burna Boy were not about music. He noted that Burna Boy made a post and he reacted to it.

He noted that they argued about the message of the Grammy Award singer for a while on social media.

Logos Olori says he met Baddo

While speaking with Dotun, Logos Olori stated that he finally met Baddo while he was in Dubai but he didn't have the opportunity to record music with him.

The DMW signees noted that he thought his song 'Shine Shine' would launch him into the limelight because Olamide posted it on his social media.

See the video here:

Logos Olori praises Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Logos Olori had appreciated his boss, Davido for getting people to write his songs for him.

He noted that in years to come, Nigerians would praise Davido for supporting songwriting.

His utterance sparked reactions and online debate as some netizens argue that the DMW boss is not talented enough.

