Fast-rising young Nigerian singer Logos Olori recently made some jarring revelations about Davido's global hit song Unavailable

During an interview with Cool FM Logos, Olori revealed that he was the one who wrote the song Unavailable while Peruzzi did the verse

Logos bragged about the song, noting that Rihanna calling it her best song of 2023 gives him immense joy

Young Afrobeats singer and songwriter Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, recently made a stirring revelation about the Grammy-nominated song Unavailable.

Logos Olori is an artist signed to Davido's record label, DMW. He was recently on Do2tun's radio show on Cool FM, revealing that he's the brain behind his boss' global hit Unavailable.

Nigerian singer Logos Olori recently stirred emotions online with a revelation he made about his boss' global hit song, Unavailable. Photo credit: @logosolori/@davido

During the interview, The fast-rising singer shared that he wrote the Grammy-nominated hit while Peruzzi wrote one of the verses.

Logos shared that he wrote the song while chilling in a house with Magicstixs in Ajah, Lagos.

Why did Logos reveal he wrote Unavailable?

The DMW signee revealed that he was the one who wrote Unavailable after Do2tun asked him which of his songs he would consider his hardest track yet.

He responded that Unavailable ranks highest, especially considering that American singer Rihanna called it her best song of 2023.

In another video, Rihanna was seen doing the viral Unavailable dance moves with her fiancee, ASAP Rocky.

Netizens react to Logo Olori's revelation

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral interview:

@johlawealth:

"Which song david neva steal."

@lady_b_collectibles:

"You for sing and yourself if e easy."

@extremeking_productions:

"You guys talk to much in this industry."

@junnyjayofficial:

"You no go find peruzzi ke."

@kinggb001:

"So David sign artiste just for them to write song for him?"

@babymhizgolden:

"U fit sing ham like ham make he blow?No, so davido is talented."

@_format_01:

"Na y burnaboy be him Boss."

@kene___chukwu:

"Continue to Open your Oga's nyash."

@juniorcoll22148:

"Too much Cho cho cho cho mteww."

@Immidexco10:

"Now, everybody in the crew want to claim credit for the song because the song is a global hit."

@Imohfelix2:

"Like say the song flop Dem for dey talk all this things?"

Davido gifts Logos Olori customised DMW pendant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting what Davido did when Logos Olori signed with his record label.

The upcoming artist, Logos Olori, had taken to social media to celebrate his boss' generosity after giving him a customised 30BG diamond-studded pendant.

Not stopping there, he accompanied the photo with a caption, noting that his standing as a 30BG member was now set in stone.

