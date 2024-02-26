A video of controversial Nigerian singer Portable hanging out with American rapper Wale has sparked massive reactions online

Portable is currently on a music tour of his two recently released albums Ika of Africa and Street Don Jazzy

In the viral clip, Zazu is seen backstage at his concert arena, linking up with Wale and Bella Shmurda

A video of Nigerian singer Habeed Okikola Olalomi, aka Portable Zazu, on a music tour across the United Kingdom has sparked massive reactions on social media.

A viral clip of the Street-pop sensation linking up with famous American-Nigerian rapper Wale has got people talking online.

Nigerian singer Portable links up with US rapper Wale in London. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@wale/@billie_adeleke

Source: Instagram

This clip comes weeks after Portable was featured on a song by Skepta and was seen spending nearly three weeks in the UK hanging out with the British rapper.

The growth and global attention Portable's music has garnered over the last few months has been an incredible feat and stirred much attention.

Wale, Bella Shmurda watch Portable's performance

In the viral clip making the rounds online, Wale was seen doing the Ika dance while puffing his chest out like Portable would usually do as he posed for the camera.

The American rapper wasn't the only A-list artist who was seen attending Portable's concert; his Nigerian colleague, Bella Shmurda, was also at the show.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Portable and Wale's video

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng from the viral clip:

@iam_macp:

"Even u wey watch the video, ur matter go shock people just believe . Ur help is on the way."

@marvellouscocktails:

"Grace is not about school or qualifications, will should always pray for grace."

@danj4701:

"This guy fit go do collabo with big name collect Grammy like play like play. Wish him success always."

@tugbaskiromeo:

"Be real and Be you…God always handles the rest….Trying to be somebody else has made so many people lost direction."

@lulurhitamscrubs:

"Nobody dey sleep for this country again."

@emperorjamalofficial:

"Mercy speaking for portable."

@peopleofabia_:

"He said every year is his year!"

@dr_ayodele10:

"Akoi Grace No be Joke When He Talk am."

@profsucre:

"Portable's story teaches me that no matter how crude u are or no matter where u come from, if you are destined to be great, u will reach the Apex of greatness no matter what people say or view u."

@official_chimezie1:

"Portable Haters mind no go touch ground this time....the boy Grace dey hot like volcano."

@whaleswavy:

"Who dey shout Mo like boboyi for there ? Who no like glory ? Dey lie there oo."

