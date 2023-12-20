Global superstar singer Rihanna was spotted in the company of her man A$AP Rocky dancing to Davido's 'Unavailable' hit song

A video, drawing the significant attention of many, captured the renowned artist dancing in her distinctive style amidst a lively crowd

Nigerians who came across the video used the opportunity to appreciate the DMW boss' input in the promotion of his song

Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known by her stage name Rihanna, was seen at an event dancing to Davido's "Unavailable".

A video featuring the famous singer has since gone viral, showing her dancing her heart out to the Afrobeats favourite tunes.

Rihanna displays moves on Davido’s Unavailable Credit: @davido, @badgalriri

Using her hand motions in her dance steps, she was spotted beside her lover, A$ap Rocky, as she lost herself in the music.

Nigerians react to Rihanna's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

mystery_micch:

"Doesn’t change the fact that the song is flopyyy."

yourhighness120:

"So na Rihanna be Una validation now omo."

farado___:

"Dem go say Na flop song dem go say Na glob album but it is making wave and gotten nominated by Grammy."

browniwales:

"Davido is making me proud . Super star❤️ number one artist in Africa."

triple4shotz:

"Celeb go dey shout moni choke up & down..ordinary pendants wey boys carry for calabar..mayorkun no let social media rest again."

gifted_spec:

"I wish our politicians too are on the page of our music entry visa go choke."

Man City female players dance to Davido’s Unavailable challenge

The renowned UK football club Manchester City (Man City) demonstrated their appreciation for Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido.

In a viral video, the club's women's team enthusiastically participated in the popular dance associated with the Afrobeats star’s Unavailable social media challenge.

Bunny Shaw, a prominent player on the team, skillfully netted a goal and showcased her jubilation on the field by hopping on the trending Nigerian dance moves to celebrate.

