Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently sparked massive reactions on social media with a revelation he made about his finances

During a question-and-answer session with his fans, one netizen asked Kizz Daniel how much he made that day alone

The singer responded by telling the fan exactly how much he made by putting a figure to it; Kizz's reply sent many into a frenzy

Renowned Afrobeats superstar Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has created a massive stir on social media with a revelation he made during an engagement with one of his fans.

The singer recently hosted a question-and-answer session with his fans on X (formerly Twitter). During the Q&A session, one of Kizz Daniel's fans asked him how much he makes daily.

Afrobeats star Kizz Daniel reveals how much he makes daily. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Kizz Daniel's reply to this question has sent many into a frenzy online as he revealed that he made N285m that day alone.

Kizz Daniel announces his Europe tour date

Over the last five years, the Afrobeats star has constantly dropped hit after hit, holding the Nigerian music industry to a ransom.

Kizz Daniel's song Twe Twe featuring Davido was the biggest in Nigeria throughout December 2023.

He recently announced his Europe tour, which is set to kick off in May 2024 at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London.

See the exchange where Kizz revealed how much he made in a day:

Netizens react to Kizz Daniel's revelation

Here are some of the comments that trailed Kizz Daniel's revelation:

@adecloud_:

"So how much do all of them pay as taxes , this system won’t work if the rich are not paying taxes."

@khabyrahh:

"Underrated buh I’m still cashin out ,e go shock you say I get money pass your favoh oh oh my G, sho lowo?"

@hibee444:

"Na bet u play?"

@mistabosco:

"285m×30 = 8.5 billion monthly ×12 = 102.6 billion yearly??"

@donwilly01_:

"Oya BUGA WON."

@abdulrahman.babalola:

"Him be Uba CEO na. Oga tony."

@adenike_josh:

"He's definitely not playing when he said "He's Underrated but he's still cashing out. And e go shock us say he get money past our fave". Now the question is Sholowo?"

@bluedreamfelix:

"And poor people still remain for him village????"

@nityberry:

"I am sure a lot of people think it is million, when one m is used, it us thousand..what he is saying is 285,000."

@lovewoluofficial:

"He said it that "e go shock una say I get money pass your fave". He suppose don enter billionaires list. A very underrated artist."

@omalishan:

"Baba said “don’t worry about him, worry about your hairline”. He talk am with full chest."

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10th anniversary on-stage.

Source: Legit.ng