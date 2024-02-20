Eedris Abdulkareem has alleged that he had a discussion with comedian Seyi Law and he said he regretted endorsing the president of Nigeria

The veteran singer said it while he was a guest on the Honest Brunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia FM

According to him, he said Law claimed he has messed up and added that he did not collect anything to support Tinubu

Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem has granted an interview and claimed that he had some words with comedian Seyi Law who told him one of his greatest regrets.

Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Law had taken to X to claim that he would still vote for the president of Nigeria if he had the opportunity. He has been an ardent follower of Tinubu's administration since he was voted in.

Abdulkareem was a guest on the Honest Brunch Podcast when he spoke about his conversation with the comedian. According to him, Seyi Law regrets endorsing the president of Nigeria.

Abdulkareem claims Seyi said he messed up

In the recording, the controversial rapper added that Seyi Law claimed that he messed up by supporting the present administration because of the hardship in the country.

The singer also alleged that the comedian claimed that he didn't collect money from anyone to support the president. He just did it in his goodwill based on Tinubu's degree as a former governor of Lagos State.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Abdulkareem. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwaseunsakaba:

"Seyi go write long note now."

@chiamakakudoz:

"Seyi Law will never publicly accept this allegation."

@debem_okonkwo:

"He got paid. I guess he realized he was bigger than the pay."

@eniola___sarah:

"And he is coming 0nline to form as if he is still with city boy but I hope to hear from Seyilaw soon sha."

@bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:

"Seyi Law, come and talk to us directly… and don’t go through the corner."

@sircornor:

"Whatever you do, avoid friends like Eedris and ortable, cos your secret is not safe with them .

@zamosings:

"Nedu’s “Abi oo” went to Harvard abeg."

@xconceptmedia:

"Na podcast go scatter this country last last."

@rims_treats:

"It’s the “ Abi ooo Nedu said for me."

@teejay_uzo:

"Why is he casting private yarns Seyi shared with him?"

