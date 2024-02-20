Global site navigation

Local editions

“We FC Add Una Papa Join”: Drams As Wizkid Reacts to Allegation of Cultism Handshake in Viral Video
Music

“We FC Add Una Papa Join”: Drams As Wizkid Reacts to Allegation of Cultism Handshake in Viral Video

by  Shade Metibogun
  • Wizkid is not happy that he has been linked with cultism because of a handshake with DJ Tunes
  • In a viral video, the singer was seen shaking the popular DJ in a very strange way and the clip went viral with many speculating about the meaning
  • Reacting to the claims, Wizkid blasted those peddling the rumor about him and he also took a swipe at their mother

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid is not happy that rumour peddlers are after him with the unpalatable tale of cultism.

The singer had a handshake with DJ Tunes at a club and the video went viral. A man alleged that the singer's handshake was a symbol of one of the cults in Nigeria.

Wizkid reacts to allegation of cultism.
Wizkid reacts to allegation of cultism.
Source: Instagram

Reacting to the claims, the Grammy Award winner took a swipe at their mother by abusing her.

Read also

“Burna Boy saying no one helped him in Nigeria is stupid talk”: Eedris Abdulkareem tackles singer in video

This is not the first time that award-winning artists will be accused of being diabolical. He was said to had used the N20 million he gave to Money Gee to redeem his image a few months ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's response

Netizens have reacted to the response Wizkid gave to those making accusation against him. Here are some of the comments below:

@_ess.dee_:

"Where are the "Wizkid is too mature for petty blogs" FC ?"

@official_adeshina:

"We love him. we FCs add Una papa join."

@joy_hora_:

"Why una Dey stress our star boy?"

@egooyiboruby:

"Our popsi don talk, anything he says is right."

@_xan_draa_:

"Wizkid FC can I hear you say yeee yeee."

@___omololasilver___:

"He's right. Una mama to whoever his referring to."

Read also

"Beautiful woman": Portable shares picture of his late mum, sings for her, gets mixed reactions

@nellykes_tare:

"Popsy fans gather here jor."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"Whatever Wizkid said is supported."

@meetehis:

"WizKid FC, anything he says is right in my eyes."

@emeka_:

"As in ehn. Them go just examine and explain taya. Reading meanings into things where e no dey."

Wizkid lashes out at Lagos paparazzi

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid who was at a party had reacted angrily to photographers who wanted to take his pictures.

The Afrobeat singer and his team were seen in an animated setting when a young photographer approached him to take images of him.

Wizkid begged the man behind the camera to cease recording him and accused him of trying to expose him.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel