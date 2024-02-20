Wizkid is not happy that he has been linked with cultism because of a handshake with DJ Tunes

In a viral video, the singer was seen shaking the popular DJ in a very strange way and the clip went viral with many speculating about the meaning

Reacting to the claims, Wizkid blasted those peddling the rumor about him and he also took a swipe at their mother

Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid is not happy that rumour peddlers are after him with the unpalatable tale of cultism.

The singer had a handshake with DJ Tunes at a club and the video went viral. A man alleged that the singer's handshake was a symbol of one of the cults in Nigeria.

Wizkid reacts to allegation of cultism.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the claims, the Grammy Award winner took a swipe at their mother by abusing her.

This is not the first time that award-winning artists will be accused of being diabolical. He was said to had used the N20 million he gave to Money Gee to redeem his image a few months ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's response

Netizens have reacted to the response Wizkid gave to those making accusation against him. Here are some of the comments below:

@_ess.dee_:

"Where are the "Wizkid is too mature for petty blogs" FC ?"

@official_adeshina:

"We love him. we FCs add Una papa join."

@joy_hora_:

"Why una Dey stress our star boy?"

@egooyiboruby:

"Our popsi don talk, anything he says is right."

@_xan_draa_:

"Wizkid FC can I hear you say yeee yeee."

@___omololasilver___:

"He's right. Una mama to whoever his referring to."

@nellykes_tare:

"Popsy fans gather here jor."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"Whatever Wizkid said is supported."

@meetehis:

"WizKid FC, anything he says is right in my eyes."

@emeka_:

"As in ehn. Them go just examine and explain taya. Reading meanings into things where e no dey."

Wizkid lashes out at Lagos paparazzi

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid who was at a party had reacted angrily to photographers who wanted to take his pictures.

The Afrobeat singer and his team were seen in an animated setting when a young photographer approached him to take images of him.

Wizkid begged the man behind the camera to cease recording him and accused him of trying to expose him.

Source: Legit.ng