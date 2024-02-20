“We FC Add Una Papa Join”: Drams As Wizkid Reacts to Allegation of Cultism Handshake in Viral Video
- Wizkid is not happy that he has been linked with cultism because of a handshake with DJ Tunes
- In a viral video, the singer was seen shaking the popular DJ in a very strange way and the clip went viral with many speculating about the meaning
- Reacting to the claims, Wizkid blasted those peddling the rumor about him and he also took a swipe at their mother
Ayodeji Balogun, aka, Wizkid is not happy that rumour peddlers are after him with the unpalatable tale of cultism.
The singer had a handshake with DJ Tunes at a club and the video went viral. A man alleged that the singer's handshake was a symbol of one of the cults in Nigeria.
Reacting to the claims, the Grammy Award winner took a swipe at their mother by abusing her.
“Burna Boy saying no one helped him in Nigeria is stupid talk”: Eedris Abdulkareem tackles singer in video
This is not the first time that award-winning artists will be accused of being diabolical. He was said to had used the N20 million he gave to Money Gee to redeem his image a few months ago.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Wizkid's response
Netizens have reacted to the response Wizkid gave to those making accusation against him. Here are some of the comments below:
@_ess.dee_:
"Where are the "Wizkid is too mature for petty blogs" FC ?"
@official_adeshina:
"We love him. we FCs add Una papa join."
@joy_hora_:
"Why una Dey stress our star boy?"
@egooyiboruby:
"Our popsi don talk, anything he says is right."
@_xan_draa_:
"Wizkid FC can I hear you say yeee yeee."
@___omololasilver___:
"He's right. Una mama to whoever his referring to."
@nellykes_tare:
"Popsy fans gather here jor."
@ble_ssing_sunday:
"Whatever Wizkid said is supported."
@meetehis:
"WizKid FC, anything he says is right in my eyes."
@emeka_:
"As in ehn. Them go just examine and explain taya. Reading meanings into things where e no dey."
Wizkid lashes out at Lagos paparazzi
Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid who was at a party had reacted angrily to photographers who wanted to take his pictures.
The Afrobeat singer and his team were seen in an animated setting when a young photographer approached him to take images of him.
Wizkid begged the man behind the camera to cease recording him and accused him of trying to expose him.
