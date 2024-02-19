Davido has shown love and support to a fan who made a lovely sneaker for him which was presented to him

In a video sighted online, the singer said that he loved the customized shoe as he also said it was dope

He noted that he would wear them tonight for a show and he made good his promise by wearing it during one of his performances

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, aka, Davido, has displayed how much he loves his followers and lovers of his brand by wearing a customized shoe made by one of his fans.

A supporter had made a blue sneaker that had a picture of the singer on it. The person presented the pair of shoe to him in a video sighted online. Davido promised to wear it during his show that night.

Davido wears shoe given to him by a fan. Photo credit @davido

The Grammy Award nominee made good his promise by wearing it for his concert in Paris.

Davido praises fans who have him shoe

In the recording, the singer who welcomed a set of twins last year said he loved the sneaker he was given.

He also noted that it was dope as he thanked the person who gave it to him.

Davido smiles as he opens gift

Davido was all smiles as he opened the pack which contained his shoe. He lifted them in the air and took pictures with them.

He was also happy while he wore them on the stage too.

