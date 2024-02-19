Over the last three decades, the Nigerian music industry has witnessed tremendous growth that is visible to even the blind and audible to the dear

Legit.ng recently spoke to popular radio presenter and entertainment journalist Osi Suave to share his thoughts about the growth of Afrobeats and its current global status

During the interview, Osi Suave also shared his thoughts about the ongoing rivalry between Burna Boy and Davido

Some weeks ago, the Nigerian music industry as five Afrobeats stars were in Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards after they were all nominated in different categories.

Among those nominated are one-time Grammy winner Burna Boy, who got four nominations; Davido, with three; and Olamide Asake and Ayra Starr, who all got one.

During a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Osi Suave, the host of the Morning Rush on The Beats 99.9FM, spoke about the growth of Afrobeats over the last two decades and who are its biggest exponents.

Osi also shared his thoughts about Davido's multiple losses at the Grammys.

Davido and his Grammy loss

The popular OAP during our chat was less downtrodden about Nigeria's losses at the Grammys. He took an interest in sharing his thoughts about Davido's nomination and what it means to be nominated as to just looking at it from the perspective of not winning. He said:

"Davido's multiple Grammy losses could be viewed as a disappointment, but being nominated itself is a significant recognition of Davido's talent and influence in the industry. I think Nigerian artists do themselves a disservice hinging so much on winning a Grammy nomination."

"Tyla's win over Davido is subjective" - Osi

The popular OAP also spoke about Davido losing his Grammy nomination to young South African singer Tyla. He disagreed with the Grammy's verdict but without any condemnation. He said:

"The selection of Tyla over Davido for the Best African Music Performance category is subjective and based on the Grammy voters' preferences. It's not solely about talent but also about the particular song's impact and reception within the voting body."

Who is Nigeria's most biggest Afrobeats artist?

During the interview, Osi weighed in on the ever-raging conversation on social media between the 30BG, Wizkid FC and the Outsiders. He gave his experience opinion on who he thinks is the biggest Afrobeat artist at the moment and why.

"Nigeria's most important singer of the last decade is subjective and depends on various factors like impact, influence, and commercial success. Artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido have all made significant contributions to the Nigerian music scene in the past decade."

He continued saying:

"Burna Boy has indeed gained international recognition as a global star, but whether Davido is at the same level depends on various factors such as chart success, global reach, and critical acclaim."

What's next for Afrobeat?

Osi also spoke about what's next for Afrobeats. He shared that after witnessing such tremendous growth, there is a need for new generation of artists to double down put in more work while the older guys continue to invest that would help create a talent hub that will continue to protect the interests of Afrobeats.

"To take Afrobeats to the next level, continued collaboration between artists, investment in infrastructure, and promotion of the genre internationally are essential. There is the need to reach out beyond the current borders of America and Europe, Rema and Burna Boy have a large following in India but isn't enough they need to find ways to penetrate the Chinese, Russian, Korean and Japanese markets. That should be the next level."

