Famous Nigerian singer Davido recently had an interview with the Recording Academy to speak on his Grammy nominations

Recall that Davido became a first-time nominee for the prestigious award with three nods all at once

The DMW boss revealed where he was when he heard the great news and how he reacted to it

Top Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has spoken on how getting three Grammy nominations at once made him feel.

Recall that sometime in 2023, the DMW boss got his first-ever Grammy nominations for the Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories.

In a recent interview with the Recording Academy, Davido revealed more details about his reaction after the news of his Grammy nomination got to him.

According to Davido, he was at home when he got the news, and his wife Chioma was with him. OBO, however, said that the first thing he did was to reach out to his manager, Asa Asika, to tell him about it.

He said:

“I was at home; the nomination list came out quite early. I took a shower, prayed, and ate breakfast just like a regular day, my wife was with me, but the first person I spoke to on the phone was my manager, Asa; then I went on Twitter, and Instagram; my WhatsApp was blowiing up, and people just started calling, and everybody was happy.”

During the interview, Davido explained why it was special for him to receive a nomination for his Timeless album compared to his other works.

The DMW boss said that even though he had always put significant work into all his projects, with him being in the industry for about 13 years, Timeless was the album he made after taking a break. He and his team worked hard, the process was different, and he took his time. Davido called the making of his Timeless album a personal experience.

See the full video below:

Fans react as Davido speaks on his 3 Grammy nominations

Davido’s explanation of how his Grammy nominations made him feel drew some reactions from netizens. Read what they had to say below:

themanlikeicey:

“DAVIDO DESERVES AT LEAST TWO GRAMMY AWARDS THAT NIGHT !!!!”

ogbaquizy:

“Make baba just collect the 3 insha Allah .”

judithoflagos:

“Grammy, he deserves this and more, In 2023, he took Afrobeat to the next level give him his flowers.”

officialtonymiles_:

“He’s bringing them awards home. First nomination, first winning,. That’s how we do that sh!t..”

itz_paulowhite:

“Una carry davido do all these thing then una no give am,na en be say una go pay ohhh, anyways I know he will win it because he has to win it because he deserves it.”

hayce30bg:

“Davido deserves to win everything .”

bb_lion06:

“@davido, it’s yours already, brosky .”

beewhiteflows:

“@recordingacademy if you don't give him the Grammy Africans will bring this page down....He's bigger than any African artiste and recognised,deserves to win all the categories.”

I deserve 20 awards - Davido

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that while granting an interview with Eyes on African, the 'Aye' crooner stated that the nominations were well deserved.

The DMW boss, who welcomed a set of twins last year, was asked if his past records merited any Grammy Award, and he responded that he deserved 20 Grammys already.

He concluded by saying that God's timing was the best. He also gave a shout-out to the Recording Academy for the recognition.

