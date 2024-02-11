A man and his little baby are trending on TikTok because of their playful nature and how they messed the house up

The man maintained that adulthood is a scam, and hence he joined his child to enjoy childhood again

In the video, the man, Ebuka Hilary Nneji, joined his child in messing up the house and pouring milk away

A young father and his child have sparked funny reactions on TikTok because of how they played.

In a video shared by Ebuka Hilary Nneji, the father and child took time to mess up the floor with food.

The man and his baby played happily. Photo credit: TikTok/@bukananny001.

Both of them poured out milk and robbed it on their bodies as well as on the floor.

A caption on the video noted that adulthood is a scam, hence the need to go back to childhood and feel it again.

Many people who saw the video below:

Reactions as man plays with his baby

@goclaire00 said:

"How can a responsible mother leave two children unsupervised."

@ogelism111 said:

"The baby dey look like na this man wan raise me?"

@Dj Makanati commented:

"Even your baby is surprised seeing you doing that."

@OnlyOneBuchi commented:

"I thought we all agreed to be serious this year."

@Cynthia Usman190 said:

"My question be say who go clean the mess?"

@Mr.bob_official commented:

"The child is surprised to see an inexperienced assistant director come and show him his own work."

@approx reacted:

"Well done to us moms. We support children of all categories."

@marese said:

"My man is my first son. He is often the first to tell his son mama is coming. I'm going to call mama."

@valerybest3 said:

"Even the baby is shocked, she couldn't believe it."

@williamakre567 remarked:

"Mom comes quickly to see the scenario of your two children."

