Popular Nigerian upcoming musician Ruger has been blessed with a new luxury jeep of his choice

The music executive for the dancehall sensation D’Prince shared series of pictures showing Ruger’s latest ride

The picture of the attractive-looking ride has gathered attention from netizens as they storm the post with their reactions

Nigerian Jonzing World sensation Ruger has got himself a new black jeep with his music boss celebrating his win.

The Music Mogul and Ruger's senior associate took to his Instagram story channel to congratulate the signee on his latest ride.

Pictures of Ruger and D'Prince Credit: @Jonzingworld

Source: Instagram

D’Prince promised the budding artist greater things ahead and was happy that the car was what Ruger always wanted.

"Congrats on your new whip RU. Exactly how you wanted it, more to come blood!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ruger also took to his Insta story to appreciate his music boss

"Thank you, boss," he said.

See D’Prince and Ruger’s posts below

Singer Ruger thanks his boss D'Prince for his latest ride Credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Ruger’s new ride

heisromkid:

Congratulations big ruuu❤️❤️,God me next."

rosajad:

"THE MEN DEM OUTSIDE WE NO DEY HOUSE geshhh "

swagboyglam:

"Ruger just dey asiwaju dey g."

sketchboy_gram:

"Oga prince na my cartel be that OH, abeg no chop our money if you do you go collect fa ."

owodetoyourears:

"As I was congratulating you your song came up omo you deserve am!"

kingderoj:

"Father & Son. Big ups Ru."

Rema acknowledges music mogul D'Prince’s influence on his career

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema showed appreciation to the channel that brought him into Mavin Records.

The Afrobeats singer dismissed his sonic efforts in making bangers and instead credited everything to Nigerian music mogul D'Prince.

Rema stated on Twitter that his life would have been meaningless if it hadn't been for D'Prince's influence and guidance.

Rema celebrates Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi and shares video of when he met him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema recently sparked reactions online after he shared a video on his Insta-story celebrating PSG full-back, Achraf Hakimi after Morocco defeated Portugal at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the viral clip, Rema shared on his page, he was seen exchanging greetings with Hakimi as the footballer gave him one of his PSG jerseys.

Divine, captioned the clip shared with a message, where he described Hakimi as his big brother while edging him and his colleagues to keep going and to push to achieve glory at the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng