Williams Troost Ekong has made a promise to ink the AFCON Cup which will be given to the Nigerian team if the country wins

He made this known during an interview with Brilla FM where he said he is 100% sure he was going to fulfill his promise

The Super Eagles' captain also said he would find a place for the tattoo in any part of his body

Willimas Troost Ekong, Super Eagles captain, has shared what he will do if Nigeria wins the AFCON Cup.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria had qualified for the quarter-final in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

While granting an interview, Ekong said that he would get a tattoo of the AFCON Cup if his team and country make it to the final at the AFCON. The footballer added that he was 100% sure of what he had said.

Williams Troost says there is space for it

In the interview granted to Brila FM, Ekong explained that he would make space for the tattoo in any part of his body.

The footballer who inscribed Fela's face on his body told the interviewer that he would first think about winning before he could make a plan for the tattoo.

How fans reacted to what Ekong said

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Ekong. Here are some of the comments below:

@jaywrld_official:

"I hope so."

@debbieofbrila:

"When we win.'

@theninepercentgroup:

"Make una leave this guys make them rest, we need all the energy."

@biodun_abbey1:

"After Ekong has gotten the tattoo of the AFCON trophy, I will ask him to show it to me."

flexyy_bee:

"When we win."

@elly_nazion:

"If is not the Word. When is the appropriate word ( WHEN WE WIN THE AFCON )."

@anthonyzurik:

"If you have access to our boys before the Angola match, tell them they need to score a goal to honor and in memory of SAMUEL OPARAJI who died in Lagos playing for Nigeria against Angola. If possible, they should were a shirt with the image of OPARAJI under their jersey. Up Naija!!!"

@nlanla.com1:

"."

@lawallabbey:

"I am also hopeful it will end in praise."

@abbyekku:

"May they win the match."

