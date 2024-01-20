Naira Marley has released a new music video where he honoured the memory of his late former signee, Mohbad

He wrote rest in peace at the beginning of the video and said that the memory of the singer will be honoured forever

Fans have taken to the comment section to react as they made their grievance known to the singer

Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, has generated reaction from fans after his new music video surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that the Marlian record boss had released a new song after he was cancelled for being involved in the death of Mohbad.

Releasing the music video of the song, he paid a glowing tribute to late Imole by writing rest in peace at the beginning of the music.

Naira Marley pays tribute to Mohbad in music video. Photo credit @nairamarley/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley says that Mohbad's memory will be honoured forever

In the short message, he said that the memory of the late singer will forever be honoured.

Recall that Naira Marley was one of the people suspected to have had a hand in the death of Mohbad.

The Marlian boss was arrested and detained for a while before he was later exonerated for the untimely demise of the singer.

Fans react to Naira Marley's music video

Reactions have trailed the tribute Naira Marley made to Mohbad in his music video. Here are some of the comments below:

@faderheyrha:

"The Audacity

@bfoursignaturehairs:

"He wants you’all to go stream his songs he wants to keep people talking . He in love with the whole publicity stunt."

@okwudili_omotikogiveafuck:

"He just want to use mobhad to make money again. This guy know wetin him dey do."

@marlianmusicfanpagee:

"We will honor your memory forever.'

@kristian5ive:

"The best in singing rubbish.'

@baron_xander_:

"God go punish e papa we can’t still stream his songs."

@saved_by_grace_639:

"DJ abeg play me why is naira going down by IMOLE."

@tyller_streetpaid:

"E wan use Mohbad get views, I’m familiar with your game Mr man.

@thanzkid's:

"Omo te pa nko? don’t understand why Nigeria’s still wan stream this guy and the other tiny boy songs Omo life."

@bahdboybanks:

"We won’t stream that your song."

@damilolaaaaaaaaa:

"Emotional Manipulation is d reason y naira kip going down."

@henny_blinkz18:

"You paid tribute and they were clapping for you ??? meaning “ they were applauding you for achieving your aims by succeeding in his killing. Olofo."

