Carter Efe has made a video to inform his fans about the plan to drop his decision to release 'Babypiano'

The skit maker had unveiled the video of 'Babypiano' but many people were not happy with the beat and criticised it

In the clip, he said he got a lot of messages and the one that touched him was when he was accused of trying to destroy Afrobeat

Skit maker turned singer Joseph Odahohwo better known as Carter Efe has informed his fans of his plan to stop the release of his latest song 'Babypiano'

Legit.ng had reported that Daniel Regha and some fans had criticized the song. It was stated that it was only good for babies and kindergarten. He was advised to produce the CD and distribute it in schools.

Carter Efe says he is no longer releasing 'Babypiano'. Photo credit @carterefe

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the singer said he will not be dropping the music again. According to the controversial skit maker, some people sent him messages and complained that Fela paved the way for Afrobeat and he wanted to destroy it with his music.

Carter Efe says he can't destroy Afrobeat

In the clip, he cried and said he can never destroy the legacies that great singers gave to their fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Carter Efe apologized to his music lovers for all the controversy surrounding the song.

See the video here:

Fans react to Carter Efe's video

Reactions have trailed the recording made by the singer about his new song. Here are some of the comments below:

faithjohnson3080's profile picture

"Okay thank you."

@project_kid17:

"Nah me give am the advice."

@wendy_adamma;

"God bless who ever gave him this advice."

@oziohu79:

"The guy saying baby piano."

@naijapersonsalshopper:

"E better for you oh ooo."

@big_confirmer:

"Why Are You Behaving Like A Baby?"

@gen_osahon:

"My baby be don like the song o."

@______plenty:

"Someone said Fela paved way for Afrobeat. Carterefe wan close am."

@feranmi_emma:

"Whoever advised him go make am for this life."

@iam_kenfad:

"Omo e pain me sha... Pls we want babypiano."

@bdafreshboi0:

"U for drop am make ogun kee u."

Carter Efe receives backlash for not wishing people who don't love Wizkid well

Legit.ng had reported that Carter Efe had expressed his admiration for Wizkid and rained curses on those who didn't love the singer.

He had made comments after Wizkid dropped the visual of his latest song 'IDK' featuring Zlatan.

The skit maker also said that anyone who does not love Wizkid will go mad in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng