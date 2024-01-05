Seyi Vibez has reached out to a little girl who sang perfectly and danced to it in a video that went viral

The girl who is in primary two had sang one of the singer's songs and posted he clip online

The singer sighted the video and promised to sponsor the girl through primary school to in honour of his late mother

Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, professionally known as Seyi Vibez, has made a promise to sponsor a little girl through primary school.

The girl who was dressed in a blue jean and a long sleeve top with a matching cap sang one of the singer's song in a viral video.

Seyi Vibez to sponsor little girl in viral through primary school. Photo credit @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

She also danced to the song and the video caught the attention of the singer. Seyi Vibez later responded in his instastory and promised to sponsor her throughout her primary school education.

The singer who built a house for his father last year noted that the girl is just in primary two as he promised to shoulder her school responsibilities henceforth in honour of his mother who died in March 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the viral video here:

Fans react to the promise made by the singer to the little boy

Reactions have trailed the promise made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@teejanson4:

"Good for him.:

@NaweAfodoTv:

"Actually this is very impressive."

@Adetayo06587996:

"My sister weh just start to deh hear Seyi last month sabi all Seyi album for head why you no go like Seyi."

@idris30bg:

"Na the girl family like Seyi Vibez paass."

@iamLastdon:

"Primary school or university?"

@Ewa_oyin:

"Na girl ooo , no be boy !!! This girl and her mama love Seyi."

@kidavibez:

"Na girl oo olamide."

@hon_bash:

"Oluwaloseyi you have done well."

@JoelVic41225972:

"Na girl no be boy."

Seyi Vibez visits father's house, bows to elders

Legit.ng had reported that Seyi Vibez had warmed hearts after he paid a visit to his hood and went to his father's house.

The singer was captured in a video bowing to elders he saw in his area and they were so happy to see him.

He was dressed simply in a flowing jalabia and bucket hat while he wore a heavy croc with it.

Many of his fans were touched by the video and they hailed the singer for remembering his root.

Source: Legit.ng