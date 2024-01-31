The Nigerian music industry has become a global phenomenon, with a market value currently estimated to be N2.2 trillion.

Over the last two decades, the Afrobeats genre has gradually broken several hurdles both locally and globally, with superstars like D'Banj, P-Square, and Don Jazzy on the front leading the charge before they passed on the baton.

At the moment, a new class dominate the highest echelon of the Nigerian music industry.

Legit.ng, in this article, has highlighted the top five highest-paid Nigerian artists of 2023 with a net worth of N1 trillion.

1. Wizkid charges at least $300k per show

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, is arguably one of the biggest artists in Nigeria. Over the last decade, he has been one of the most consistent musicians in the country.

In 2018, Wizkid was paid a jaw-dropping $681k to perform at a wedding in India. At this point, it became clear that the singer was heading to global stardom.

Fast-forward to 2020, Wizkid left many stunned when it made the rounds online that he charged over a million dollars to perform at the WTA in America.

According to a report by Turntable Music, Wizkid charges an average of $300k when invited to perform at a show.

Wizkid once received $1 million to perform as a headliner at the highly esteemed Rolling Loud event in Toronto, Canada.

In 2021 Big Wiz got paid a million dollars to serve as the headline artist for the Let’s Get Free Festival in New York, USA.

According to details available in the public domain, Wizkid is the highest-paid Nigerian singer.

2. Burna Boy is the African Giant of Afrobeats, $250k

Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, is one of the few Nigerian singers who could brag about winning the Grammys solely on his effort.

While Wizkid's win is tied to working with Beyonce on the Brown Skin Girl track. And for previous Nigerian winners, they are either not full Nigerians or don't claim to be from the country.

Over the last 16 months, Burna Boy has shut down over 20 international arenas with ten stadium concerts with over 40k audience attending.

According to Big 7, one of the PR firms that works with Burna Boy revealed that the singer charges at least $200k-250k for foreign performances.

He also always demands that a private jet is organised for his travel with a luxurious, hassle-free flying experience.

2019 Burna was paid $300k for a 45-minute show in Cameroon.

3. The King of Afrobeats, Davido, charges an average of $150k

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, ranks third on this list, which might not entirely reflect the depths of his talents and global reach as an artist.

Davido is regarded within the American media space as the King of Afrobeat. The Unavailable singer is the third highest-paid Nigerian singer and performer.

According to reports, Davido charges an average of N40m for performances within Nigeria and $150k and above for performances outside the shores of the country.

However, this charge for foreign shows depends on the scale of the event, location and duration.

Davido recently became the first Nigerian artist to shut down the O2 Arena in London on three different occasions.

4. Rema is the new kid on the block, charges at least $50k:

Nigeria's Afrobeat GenZ superstar, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, is regarded by many as the next big thing out of Africa.

He recently made history as the first Nigerian artist to perform at the Ballon d'Or gala. His growth over the last five years since his big break has been a miracle.

Even Wizkid didn't do this well in his younger days. According to reports, Rema now charges $50k for 20-minute performances outside Nigeria.

Likewise, it is on record that Rema charges a whopping N10m for shows within Nigeria.

5. Asake is taking Afro-Fuji to a whole new level at $20k:

Young Afro-fusion performer Ololade Ahmed, aka Asake, is one of the few Nigerian artists who has had something close to a meteoric rise as a musician.

His unique style of music has seen many falling in love with his sounds. He got his big break in music in 2022 after Olamide signed him officially to the YBNL record label.

Ever since then, it's been nothing but success. This report shows that Asake is the fifth highest-paid Nigerian artist and performer over the last 12 months.

It was recently reported that Asake charges between $20k-$45k for shows outside the country.

For shows within the country, it is believed he charges 8-N10m.

It is essential to note that the figures stated in this article may increase and decrease over the next few months because they are determined mainly by the demand and taste of audiences.

