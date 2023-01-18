Popular OAP Nedu has shared details on the different pay some Nigerian artists get to perform at shows

Nedu revealed that some years back, Wizkid was paid $200k for one show while another artist was paid $80k for three shows

He further claimed there was another gig Wizkid turned down because the organisers offered him less than N40m

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

During a trending podcast with actor Kunle Remi, Nigerian media personality Nedu opened up on the wide margin in regards to how much artists were paid for shows.

Nedu recounted how Wizkid and another artiste received different payments for shows.

Nedu claims Wizkid turns down a gig because the payment was less than N40m. Credit: @neduwazobia @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to the OAP, while Wizkid was paid $200,000 for one show, the unidentified artiste was paid $80,000 for three shows.

He also shared how Wizkid rejected a gig because the organisers offered him less than his pay.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

“How much were they begging Wizkid with? Was it N32 million or twenty-something million.

“They were begging Wizkid to come and perform with N32 million. Baba no gree. E say if dem no give am 40million, he no they come. We are talking about years ago o!

“I went to Dubai, money that they paid one artiste, I will not mention his name. They paid him $80,000 to perform. They paid Wizkid I think $150,000 or $200,000.

“That $80,000 was for three shows. Wizkid performed $200,000 for one show. Years ago lan so bayi.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

thiagojoseph3435:

"Abeg neuf mention name and Dey bring receipt as u follow host the show."

iamitztuch:

"When baba say him nai Popsy, he wasn’t joking ✌."

blowerbobby_:

"Nedu and amebo na 5/6."

the_kingsproperties:

"When we say big is the biggest in africa some argue with us. King decision only."

mitter357:

"Nedu abeg gerrout if u cnt mention names den na lie u dey lie."

aderoyal_jr:

"Normally Big Wiz no be anybody mate. Biggest bird❤️."

Nedu shares how he walked in on two celebrities sleeping with a guy in an Abuja hotel

Legit.ng reported that Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

Nedu during a podcast shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

In his words:

“I have walked in once on some of your influencers/celebrities two of them having a thresome with somebody I know."

Source: Legit.ng