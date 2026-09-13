Redeemer's University released its 2026/2027 school fees for students in 200 level and above across all available courses

The fees for Theatre Arts, Accounting, and Computer Engineering vary significantly across levels, with Computer Engineering attracting the highest charges

Computer Engineering students at 500 level face the steepest bill among the three courses highlighted in the new fee schedule

Redeemer's University has published its official school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering students from 200 level upwards across all departments.

The university released the full breakdown for every course on offer. Below is a closer look at the fees applicable to students in Theatre Arts, Accounting, and Computer Engineering.

Redeemer’s University announces 2026/2027 approved fees. Photo Source: Redeemer's University

Source: Getty Images

Theatre Arts fees at Redeemer's University

Students studying Theatre Arts will pay the following amounts per level:

- 200 Level: N1,480,500

- 300 Level: N1,508,250

- 400 Level: N1,662,750

Accounting fees at Redeemer's University

Accounting students will pay the following per level:

- 200 Level: N1,508,250

- 300 Level: N1,331,250

- 400 Level: N1,485,750

Computer Engineering fees at Redeemer's University

Computer Engineering carries the highest fees among the three courses highlighted, with five levels of study:

- 200 Level: N2,137,500

- 300 Level: N1,899,750

- 400 Level: N1,884,750

- 500 Level: N2,143,500

Computer Engineering students at 500 level face the steepest single-year charge across all three courses, at N2,143,500.

Redeemer's University announces 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had released its approved 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering.

The published fee schedule covered students from 200 level upwards, while the university did not include the fees for 100-level students.

Source: Legit.ng