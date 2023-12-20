Nigerian singer Davido publicly praised American star Chris Brown for bringing a massive change to his music career

During one of the Timeless crooner's recent performances, he revealed that the American artist has made him gain over $3 million lately

However, Davido's video expressing his gratitude onstage left many of his fans online unimpressed, as was evident in their reactions

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has appreciated his international colleague Chris Brown.

The Afrobeats artist was spotted at one of his recent concerts when he thanked the United States star for making him get $3 million (25 billion naira).

Davido claims Chris Brown made him earn $3 million from a music deal Credit: @chrisbrownofficial, @davido

Source: Instagram

While performing on the podium, he took a few seconds to voice:

"Thank you, Chris Brown, for putting 3 million dollars in my pocket," but he didn't further elaborate on his message to the singer.

The two stars have worked together on a couple of global hits, such as 'Sensational', 'Blow My Mind', 'Shopping Spree', and more.

See the video below

Netizens react to Davido thanking Chris Brown on stage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kadie.c:

"Lamba."

officialjimmyovs:

"Even David fans know say na Lamba."

abuja__hairwizard:

"Why will you think he capping? Davido na na Elon musk abi how ?"

anyi._.one._.door:

"Forget money Davido na full force for the game after odogwu burna ❤️."

adeyemi_the_real:

"Cho cho cho."

0fficialkenalone:

"Brother lower the volume sir."

Chris Brown invites Davido & Pocolee to baby mama’s private birthday party

The friendship and partnership between Afrobeats icon Davido and American pop star Chris Brown have left fans wanting more of their camaraderie.

The duo ad engaged in the Nigerian singer’s Unavailable Dance Challenge, involving one of the most famous dancers in the country, Pocolee.

As if they were trying to convey how close their relationship has become, Chris Brown invited the Timeless crooner to grace his baby mama’s private birthday dinner alongside the choreographer Pocolee.

Davido reveals how much he charges for features

Nigerian international singer and DMW label owner, David Davido Adeleke, opened up on how much he charges for a feature.

During a new interview on TheBootlegKev podcast, Davido revealed he charges $100k (46 million in naira) depending on his closeness and relationship with who is involved.

The DMW label boss, however, hinted about not charging for features in the past as he said, "I charge now."

Source: Legit.ng