Nigerian singer Davido recently rocked a Louis Vuitton outfit that rapper Olamide had previously worn

A netizen put photos of the entertainers side by side and asked who rocked the expensive designer piece better

According to fans, Davido looked better in the two-piece, and Olamide made no effort to style it

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is fast becoming one of the most stylish male celebrities in the entertainment industry.

The singer, whose Timeless album reached a Spotify milestone, recently rocked a stylish Louis Vuitton red and black two-piece, accessorising with his expensive watch, bracelet and several neckpieces.

Davido and Olamide rocked the same outfit. Photo credit: @davido/@Dhavidote

However, a netizen brought people's attention to the fact that veteran rapper Olamide also recently rocked the same outfit.

Putting the photos of the entertainers side by side, the young man, David, asked netizens to vote for who rocked the Louis Vuitton piece better between Davido and Olamide.

Netizens react to the comparison

Read some of the comments below, with most people voting for Davido.

@mafia3O:

"Davido."

@campusblaze:

"Na David sha NGL"

@fideliscyril1:

"Nah Manchester United legend do bodyguard for David that’s to tell you he did it better than anyone."

@Ayirioflagos001:

"U sure say Olamide own na Louis Vuitton or Aba own?"

@beastysll:

"Lmao it looked somehow to the other guy no hate."

@Hamzasimpa_:

"Lol No dey disrespect my idolo."

@lildadaka:

"Olamide learn from the best no be to put red clothe for head."

@Hot_punter_:

"Nah fake LV olamide wear."

@FemmyVickky:

"Baddo"

@Prec10us_Isire:

"E get who dey rock clothes pass Olamide?"

@Heis_Olawale:

"None, Wizkid better."

