Cubana Chiefpriest has made it known that he planning big for detty December in Owerri and Asaba

He posted a message for his fans and said he would spray money just like Wizkid did in Surulere Lagos

According to the businessman, money is water so he is ready to go with the flow for the festive period

Lagos socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chiefpriest has boasted that it is turning into a Father Christmas this December.

Cubana Chiefpriest plans to send money like Wizkid in Owerri. Photo credit @wizkidayo/@cubana_chiefpriest

The entrepreneur took to social media to tell his fans that he was planning to go to Owerri and Asaba to spray money like water.

The latest Rolls Royce owner added that he would remix what Wizkid did in Surulere and Makoko in Lagos state where he made cash rain on people who were on the street when he was passing.

Fans react to the post made by Cubana Chiefpriest

Reactions have trailed the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@bigmentor01:

"Lmao "My money and your money no be mate, my money and your money no be mate" Wiz said..... Mpa your money go finish oh. Anyways thank God say all of una know the richest/ biggest celebrity in Africa and all of u are fans (Wizkid FC) just like me."

@leky_venchy:

"Everybody na wiz kid fc."

@goodies_milaye411:

"He done already famz wizkid just now."

@kingdricks:

"Who you come dey announce for like I do, dey there I beg get out."

@ejescooo22:

"Always trying to be relevant."

@charlzanita:

"You no fit run am like wizzy"

@mi4short_:

"Sorry for you, ur money go finish o!"

@dammyys_:

"Make I laugh small with his post."

@nekkyann:

"Thank God transport na 50 percent."

@rich_sheriff:

"Y no fit.:

