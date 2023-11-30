Odumodu Blvck has shared pictures and videos of him at Arsenal's home stadium, Emirates, in London

The singer, who was present during Arsenal's 6-0 vs Lens in the Champions League, was heard hyping the Gunners players from the spectators' stand

In another video, Odumodu Blvck was spotted with Arsenal's midfielder Declan Rice, which stirred reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer and rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodu Blvck, was among those who witnessed Arsenal's victory against Lens at Emirates Stadium in London, UK.

Odumodu, who shared videos and pictures on his Instagram page, was heard hyping Arsenal players as they topped Group B by thrashing Lens 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

They won the match thanks to goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and a late penalty from Jorginho.

Odumodu, who also shared a picture of him with Declan Rice in a caption of the post, hailed the Arsenal midfielder as he wrote:

"My boy gave me his match worn jersey."

Fans react to Odumodu Blvck's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

kraneyoye:

"We're the Arsenal... Man United can learn from us."

rrichhomie_quan:

"5-0 first half but no corner all forces combined against that ticket."

c_mobike:

"No keep the jersey where I go see am o."

ajebutter22:

"I’m jealous mehn."

iamstillonstill:

"And you say you no be Arsenal fan oh, you dey from Hammers but bcos of Rice you don dey claim Arsenal fan. Tor"

vkennelandfarm:

"See as Naija boys wear big big sweaters, and Declan just Dey normal. Those Uk guys are used to the cold."

dc_armani4:

"If you are not a gunners fan, then you are a gonner."

