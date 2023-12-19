Portable has joined the Live Instagram session of 2Baba, Odunlade Adekola, and Lekan Kingkong

While in the session, he hailed 2Baba and the other two celebrities as he spoke about his upcoming fight with Charles Okocha

The singer said he would beat Okocha because he has a ring that was made traditionally for him

Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, professionally known as Portable, has bragged about his fighting prowess during an Instagram live session.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and Charles Okocha have promised to slug it out in the ring over an unresolved issue between them.

Portable joins 2Baba on Live IG, boasts about beating Charles Okocha. Photo credit @portabelbaeby/@charles_okocha/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

During the Instagram Live session with three great industry giants, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, Odunlade Adekola, and Lekan Kingkong, Portable promised to beat Okocha to stupor.

He said he had a traditional ring that was made for the fight. The singer commented on 2Baba being present to watch his fight.

Odunlade says Portable cannot use his ring

While they were talking, Odunlade made it known that Portable cannot use his ring to fight. He warned him that it was against the rules of the game as seen in the video on Instagram.

In response, Portable insisted that he would still beat Okocha up even if he was sick and dying.

This is coming after Portable and Okocha met on the street and gave fans a sneak peek of their boxing challenge.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video

Netizens have reacted to the clip where Portable boasted about his fight against Okocha. Here are some of the reactions below:

@iam_wildrex:

"Planned fight."

@vicfacebadoo:

"Odunlade and Lekan king kong is a joke to u, why only 2face."

@mr_ufor:

"This country is just full or fun....I swear na this fun dey make us no dey reason this government I swear."

@smd_vybes:

"Portable will not kill me with laughter."

@dannybrain01:

"Portable get eran ife for body nah why him dey make ham."

@prynt788:

"This guy na werey."

@moore30bg:

"I wish it could be portable and Wizkid."

@omo_federal_1:

"Oruka kehhhh. No oruka no trophy bottle no 2by2 ."

@listentooriel:

"Portable is very smart, immediately he noticed 2baba was lost in the convo he quickly switched back to speaking in English.. correct guy."

@kaybugar:

"Make them no allow portable use Sango ring o."

Portable hit the gym ahead of fight with Charles Okocha

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was seen in the gym taking classes and preparing for his fight against Charles Okocha.

He made a recording where he said that the actor should prepare for his end because he would beat him up.

The singer showed off his boxing skills as he underwent punching bag drills.

Source: Legit.ng