Singer Mayokrun has served a universal ‘breakfast’ to his female fans and admirers following an unexpected revelation on Snapchat

The Certified Loner hitmaker unveiled his pretty lover, including a picture from Valentine’s Day celebration

Mayorkun’s revelation has since sparked mixed reactions from many on social media, with some ladies expressing their disappointment

Music star Mayorkun has gotten the internet buzzing over his relationship status.

Just recently, the playful singer took to his Snapchat page with a series of posts in which he finally unveiled the woman who had his heart.

Mayorkun unveils boo, pretty lady leaves many jealous. Photo: Mayorkun

Source: UGC

Mayorkun shared a picture of his special woman, which was taken during the last Valentine’s Day celebration.

A different photo shared came along with a caption in which the Certified Loner hitmaker mentioned how much he loves his woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Fans react to Mayorkun’s revelation

julibeaut's said:

"You no be certified loner again? Na wa o. I come use you dey get hope."

officialcorazon1 said:

"Certified loner sef nor dey single . God even if I am a plate , let someone wash me na . God abeg."

dishes_by_pwesh_kitchen's said:

"Them dey always fair , let's be sincere fair girls have their own privileges."

dolapo_mee said:

"Single people cannot even breathe well on this social Media . Oluwa nigbawo."

_mofeyisara said:

"Certified loner in the poto potoeux don’t let anybody deceive you love is sweet abeg."

limah_unusual said:

"Certified loner self no single, God abeg I’m I a stolen ballot box ni, cus i don’t understand why I don’t have a baby ."

stylishnene01 said:

"Good man. He ain't hiding his relationship. Bless him."

Mayorkun performs at BBtitans grand finale

Still in a related story about the music star, Legit.ng reported that the BBTitans grand finale saw Nigerian music star Mayorkun treat fans to an awesome stage performance.

Mayorkun thrilled the audience with a performance of some of his hit songs with a stunning voice.

Lovers and viewers of the show of since taken to social media to react to the former DMW label signee's performance

Source: Legit.ng