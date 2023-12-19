Iyanya revealed one of Mayorkun's expensive jewellery that went missing during the latter's performance in Calabar had been returned

The Kukere singer, who applauded his fellow indigenes, also appealed to them to return to the second jewellery before Mayorkun leaves Calabar

Some netizens have since taken to social media to commend Iyanya for coming through for his colleague

Singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, better known as Iyanya, is determined to retrieve his colleague Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun's pieces of jewellery, which went missing during the latter's stage performance at a concert in Calabar, Cross River.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mayorkun trended over his outburst on social media, where he lamented his unpleasant experience in Calabar, which made him vow never to return to the city.

Iyanya reveals one of Mayorkun's jewellery has been returned. Credit: @iyanya @mayorkun

Source: Instagram

Iyanya reveals new details about Mayorkun's jewellery

Iyanya, in a tweet via his X handle, revealed one of the missing pieces of jewellery had been returned. He also appealed to his fellow indigenes to return the second piece of jewellery, which was still missing.

He wrote:

"Thank you the guy who brought this back this morning to THE GRAND HOTEL CALABAR. Just returned now is 1 of 2 of @Mayorkun jewery. We have one more to go, my brothers if you have the second one please help us return it."

"This one is still not been found, please check around, I’m sure we have it somewhere and will please return the second one to our brother, before he leaves Calabar. Just got Grand Hotel Calabar and drop it there, there’s a reward waiting for you on arrival."

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Iyanya begs Calabar indigenes to return Mayorkun's jewellery

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Iyanya's post. See them below:

MissRozapepper:

"The person wey steal this one go don go price land for GRA."

pell_umy:

"They can't even sell this without getting caught."

KosisoBishop:

"Make I return 100 million collect 1million make una dey play na."

Source: Legit.ng