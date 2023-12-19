Iyanya has taken sides with his colleague Mayorkun over a sad incident during the latter's performance in Calabar

Mayorkun, in an outburst on social media, said he would probably not be coming to Calabar in future if invited

While the singer didn't give a reason, Iyanya, in a reaction, revealed an item was stolen from former DMW signee

Popular singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun, hinted at an unpleasant experience in Calabar, Cross River, in a recent post on social media.

Mayorkun, in the post, which has since gone viral online, vowed never to return to Calabr after performing at an end-of-year festival.

The former DMW Signee, who recently tackled those asking him for Christmas gifts, said he doubts whether he would return to Calabar if invited.

While he didn't give details about what led to his decision, he sent a good luck message to other artists who would be performing at Calabar festivals.

Sharing a photo of himself on stage, Mayorkun wrote:

“CALABAR, You’ll probably NEVER EVER see me again, goodluck to the other artists coming for your festivals tho."

Iyanya reacts to Mayorkun's tweet

The Kukere singer, a native of Cross River, hinted that his colleague was robbed of an item during the festival as he appealed to fellow indigenes to return the stolen item.

Iyanya tweeted:

"My calabar people, this is very bad for the peaceful people I know us to be. The government has brought my colleagues to entertain you, all you owe them is protection and great hospitality. If you know anyone who stole from my brother , please return it and I will personally compensate you… Drop it at THE GRAND HOTEL I will personally compensate you PLEASE.

See the tweets below:

People react as Mayorkun vows not to return to Calabar

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

DerosasReal:

"lol Mayor don meet the real Geng .. Him mind don Dey… lol your calabar people? So them go drop am cos you ask? This night na just joke."

peacejibson2:

"So they stole something from Mayor of Lagos? It shall never be better for the people of CALABAR."

CFCVhktor:

"Them don thief Mayor Chain."

kibson:

"Wow! So na stealing dem dey do for calabar? This is bad."

